TOCA Academy, Soccer Training & Futsal Center, Grand Opening in Lake Forest, CA on May 6, 2017

The newest location in the popular TOCA brand of Indoor Soccer Training will be opening its doors this Saturday in Lake Forest, CA with free food, thousands of dollars in prizes, and free soccer training sessions.

-- Answering the increasing demand for indoor soccer facilities offering classes, training, summer camps, & intensive team practice drills, TOCA Academy - Soccer Training & Futsal Center will officially open its doors on May 6, 2017 in Lake Forest, CA. With over 7,000 square feet of brand new space and 4 individual training "studios", this newest addition to the TOCA brand will bring a much needed location, serving south Orange County and surrounding areas.TOCA got its start in the US approximately 3 years ago, by catering to a wide range of ages and demographics, all of whom had the same goal - to excel in every aspect of soccer, and have a fun and productive time doing it. Each studio is equipped with its own TOCA Touch Trainer, an advanced training device that does for soccer, what pitching machines have done for baseball. Using a smaller than regulation sized soccer ball, and having multiple levels of difficulty controlled by an app-enabled mobile device, the TOCA Touch Trainer truly takes soccer practice to a whole new level of engagement with measurable results.If you want to maximize and accelerate your level of soccer skills, or simply want to have some indoor futsal fun with the whole family, check out TOCA Academy on May 6th, 2017. Located at 22600-F Lambert Street, Suite 1205, Lake Forest, CA 92630 TOCA Academy will be open from 1pm - 4pm on opening day, then 10am - 10pm Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturday, and 9am to 6PM on Sunday. For more information on TOCA Academy or indoor soccer training and futsal centers in general, please visit http://www.tocaacademy.com