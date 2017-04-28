News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Data Intelligence Solutions from Zenith Square
Attain our Data Intelligence Solutions to Maintain your Data Quality!!
Data intelligence is also described as the internal database of a company that is utilized to analyze the workforce and operations. The whole procedure is carried out to form a better futuristic decision. Business performance, online analytics, data mining, and event processing are the data types gathered and utilized by companies for data intelligence applications.
Convert data into functional insights via our data intelligence solutions:
• Data Mining & Discovery: execute a range of data mining tasks to restore and discover new ROI opportunities
• Data Cleansing & Normalization: general data structure, map applicable fields, and execute complete data cleansing and data enhancement services
• Customization & Integration: Deliver functional data intelligence to the business organizations who require it by means of their internal systems
• Data Aggregation: Collect and combine multiple numbers of data sources of preservation information despite format and location
• Analytics & Reporting: Entire system analytics, ready-made documents and fully flexible views into your business service.
As the data are demanding an enormous amount of attention, and its significance increasing day by day, it is important to ensure that your data is maintained effectively. However, for a lot of companies, it is a toilsome task to maintain the entire end-to-end data records. Associating with a data services leader such as Zenith Square (http://www.zenithsquare.com/
Privacy concerns can occasionally occur as an outcome of data intelligence congregation. Clients or Customers may not allow the companies they are attached with, access their personal online practice information from the social networking sites.
Our Data Intelligence Solutions Gives You:
List Management Services:
• List Building
• Email List
Data Management Services:
• Data Profiling
• Data Cleansing
• Data Appending
• Data Verification
• Phone Appending
• Email Appending
• Social Media Appending
• Contacts Appending
Benefits of Our Data Intelligence Services:
• Renovate uneven customer data into comprehensive and operational business intelligence
• Add more services, incorporate more renewals, and discover new frequent revenue possibilities
• Grant your sales team enhanced install base clarity and a comprehensive insight of the buyers' life cycle
• Enables assessment in every stage of your association, and make it smoother
• In most of the cases, the users will refurbish and buy complimentary products in the upcoming days
• Mechanize low-dollar, high-amount renewal quotes
• Get hold of the revenue that you missed out previously in your business
Our Data Intelligence Solutions is a high-quality procedure, avail it now! Contact Zenith Square Now!
Contact us: enquiry@zenithsquare.com, +1 (212) 203 0267
Contact
Daniel Whitecliffe
***@zenithsquare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse