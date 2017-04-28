 
Why End of Life Doulas MUST Know About Palliative Care

 
 
Deanna Cochran, RN, EOL Doula
Deanna Cochran, RN, EOL Doula
 
AUSTIN, Texas - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Palliative Care? You mean the care that hospice gives when you are dying? NO! Do you mean the care you receive when there is nothing else 'they' can do? NO! Oh, so you mean the care you get when you are told you are terminal? NO!

Palliative care has been misunderstood since we began using it. It has been mistaken for hospice care. It has been mistaken for care you receive when "nothing else can be done" for you. It has been mistaken every which way. Know that the interdisciplinary team of symptom management experts are available from Day 1 of diagnosis. Know that palliative care should be implemented then, concurently with a cure directed treatment plan.

Listen in as I discuss why it is imperative that end of life doulas know all about palliative care, especially if you are working in a private practice, not associated with a hospice.

Listen in as I discuss the definition, why you need to know it inside out, and how you can be instrumental to someone having a high quality life as they heal, live with OR die with a serious illness. Your knowledge of palliaitve care will help facilitate a peaceful death even if the person you are serving never makes it to hospice (most people don't). You can not only help them get the best care possible now but you may be instrumental in helping them to receive hospice services much sooner than they otherwise would.

My students love our focus on palliative care because it is a source of empowerment not only for the person who is dying and their family but also of you, the practitioner.

This week's podcast: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/podcast/why-death-doulas...

The Journey Podcast is sponsored by www.HospiceTimes.com and www.QualityOfLifeCare.com.

Deanna Cochran, RN, End of Life Doula, Mentor and Trainer has been serving people at the end of life since 2000 and mentoring people around the world who are developing innovative end of life practices in their own communities. She developed the gold standard in training end of life practitioners who want the highest quality end of life practice development.

Join our community and together we will empower you to serve yours. Please visit our website to learn more about our End of Life Doulla Certificate Program: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/

Contact
Deanna Cochran
***@qualityoflifecare.com
