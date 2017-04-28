 
News By Tag
* Conjoint Analysis
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Enhance the Consumer Reach ability through Conjoint.Online Analysis

Choice based and self-explicated analysis for understanding consumer behavior
 
 
Conjoint.Online
Conjoint.Online
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Conjoint Analysis

Industry:
Research

Location:
San Jose - California - US

SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The increase in competition for every product has brought about a drastic change in the consumer behavior. The choices that a consumer now has are creating the need to first determine the needs of the consumer validating it with the accurate pricing. Product managers often find it to be a challenge to determine the price of a product that is to be launched in the market or rework on the existing standards. All these overwhelming questions can now be addressed through choice based and self-explicated analysis that is conducted by Conjoint.ly.

The tool operates at multi-levels enabling the consumers to voice their requirement and for product managers to action on the experimentation report. The tool basically defines the features that the consumer looks for in a product, define the pricing through the analysis and provide a discrete approach to choice experimentation. This is a value add for any product manager as the detailed report would be the backbone of the product success.

The ease at which the tool operates is enabling small and medium product owners provide varied choices that would exceed the consumers' expectations. So how does this all work?  Conjoint.ly will need the product manager to login and create a brief survey to experiment. The design template makes it easy even to a newbie to ace at designing an experiment. The survey is then rolled out to consumers which are never missed because of the ease of mobile access and the attractive survey format. Basis the responses a detailed analysis is generated capturing the consumers voice in a snapshot. The report can then be exported onto a power point or excel which can be used to present internally.

Conjoint.ly offers self-explicated analysis as well for those who like to view results in the traditional fashion.  All these state-of-the-art facilities are absolutely free of charge. This is the best choice for discreet experimentation and for creating designs online.

About Conjoint.ly:

Conjoint.ly is an online tool that has been operational supporting business owners and managers manage the product line efficiently. The tool is used to conduct deep dive analysis through a series of questions that can either be administered as a conjoint choice based analysis or self-explicated. The ease of creating operational excellence has enabled many businesses recreate their product line according to the deep dive analysis conducted by the tool. For more information on the tool log onto: http://conjoint.online

Contact
Conjoint.Online
***@conjoint.ly
End
Source:Conjoint.Online
Email:***@conjoint.ly
Tags:Conjoint Analysis
Industry:Research
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GoSite Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share