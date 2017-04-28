News By Tag
Enhance the Consumer Reach ability through Conjoint.Online Analysis
Choice based and self-explicated analysis for understanding consumer behavior
The tool operates at multi-levels enabling the consumers to voice their requirement and for product managers to action on the experimentation report. The tool basically defines the features that the consumer looks for in a product, define the pricing through the analysis and provide a discrete approach to choice experimentation. This is a value add for any product manager as the detailed report would be the backbone of the product success.
The ease at which the tool operates is enabling small and medium product owners provide varied choices that would exceed the consumers' expectations. So how does this all work? Conjoint.ly will need the product manager to login and create a brief survey to experiment. The design template makes it easy even to a newbie to ace at designing an experiment. The survey is then rolled out to consumers which are never missed because of the ease of mobile access and the attractive survey format. Basis the responses a detailed analysis is generated capturing the consumers voice in a snapshot. The report can then be exported onto a power point or excel which can be used to present internally.
Conjoint.ly offers self-explicated analysis as well for those who like to view results in the traditional fashion. All these state-of-the-
About Conjoint.ly:
Conjoint.ly is an online tool that has been operational supporting business owners and managers manage the product line efficiently. The tool is used to conduct deep dive analysis through a series of questions that can either be administered as a conjoint choice based analysis or self-explicated. The ease of creating operational excellence has enabled many businesses recreate their product line according to the deep dive analysis conducted by the tool. For more information on the tool log onto: http://conjoint.online
