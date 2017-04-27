News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peter C. Anderson, Shareholder, Beveridge & Diamond, PC to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About Peter C. Anderson
Mr. Anderson is a Shareholder who leads the White Collar Defense and Compliance Group at the law firm of Beveridge and Diamond, PC. Pete uses his experience as a former federal prosecutor to defend corporations and individuals against government investigations and prosecutions, primarily involving environmental and regulatory crimes. In addition to defense services, he provides corporate compliance counseling. This collective experience allows Pete to offer a variety of reactive defense services (including internal investigations and trial defense) as well as proactive compliance counseling
About Beveridge & Diamond, PC
Beveridge & Diamond, PC is one of the oldest and most premier environmental boutique law firms in the United States, which provides its clients with a broad range of legal services in a variety of substantive areas, including litigation, regulatory compliance counseling and land-use planning and project development. The firm has over 100 lawyers in 6 different cities throughout the United States. For more information, please see www.bdlaw.com.
Event Synopsis:
Anyone in the field of corporate compliance and white collar defense knows that the stakes are high in regulatory criminal investigations and prosecutions. The legal thresholds for prosecuting companies are low, and the prosecutor's enforcement discretion is extremely broad. Accordingly, any time the government shares information about what factors matter to them and influence their charging decisions, it is important to pay attention. Apart from reviewing the content and themes of DOJ's recent guidance, this 90-minute presentation will also outline how this guidance fits in with the evolution of such standards (from various agencies); how it relates to the important topic of corporate culture; and how companies and their legal and compliance teams can use it to take practical steps to help reduce risks and add value to their organizations.
Key topics include:
· DOJ's New Guidance on Evaluating Corporate Compliance Programs – An Overview
· Historical Trends and Evolving Standards
· The New Corporate Compliance Guidance and Its 11 Questions/Issues
· Implications for Business Organizations
· How the New Guidance Relates to Corporate Culture
· Identifying Risks and Pitfalls
· How and When to Use this New Guidance
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse