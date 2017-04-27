News By Tag
Construction Begins on New Medical Office Building in Superior, Colorado
Pacific Medical Buildings and Sawtooth Development Group Break Ground on a new 60,000-Square-Foot Medical Office Building as Part of the Downtown Superior 157-acre mixed-use project.
Superior Medical Center is a component of Downtown Superior, formerly called Superior Town Center, located at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 36 and McCaslin Boulevard. Downtown Superior is a 157-acre mixed-use project in various stages of development. Downtown Superior is a master-planned community providing an active downtown experience that Coloradoans desire, including exciting dining options, sporting events, outdoor recreation, and live entertainment. Plans call for 440,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, a 150,000-square-
"We're excited about the opportunity to be part of the Downtown Superior project as it represents the continued evolution of the principles of consumerism in healthcare delivery. Superior Medical Center will provide a variety of ambulatory uses in a community–focused mixed-use master plan," said Jake Rohe, Partner and Senior Vice President, Development, PMB.
Shane Felker, CEO, Sawtooth Development added, "There is a lot of talk about 'synergies' today, but this exciting new medical office building sets the gold standard for synergy by incorporating cutting-edge medical providers alongside the incredibly impressive sports training, competition, and rehabilitation facility known as 'The Stable' in Superior."
Superior Medical Center is already 50 percent leased. Tenants include Boulder Community Health (BCH), Touchstone Imaging and Cornerstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. BCH will offer urgent and family-care services. Touchstone Imaging will bring X-ray, MRI and CT imaging services. Cornerstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Superior Medical Center's first user, has created a sports rehab and orthopedic center of excellence. John Gustafson of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank is overseeing leasing for the building. For leasing inquiries contact John Gustafson at 303-260-4258.
"In partnership with local ancillary healthcare providers, the Superior Medical Center is an asset to the greater Boulder County community by delivering urgent care, imaging and world-class orthopedic services," said Ben Rosenfeld, Development Manager, PMB.
About Pacific Medical Buildings - Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) is an integrated medical office building developer, investor and a healthcare real estate partner for health systems, hospitals, medical groups and universities. It specializes in developing, leasing and managing medical office buildings, ambulatory care centers, clinics, academic medical facilities and parking structures. For more than 40 years, PMB's executives have led the industry in the development and management of medical care buildings, with 90 medical projects constructed to date, representing 4.6 million square feet. The firm currently owns and manages 55 facilities totaling more than 3.4 million square feet with more than 7,000 structured parking stalls, and has numerous other projects under development. The San Diego-based company also has offices in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; Orange, Calif.; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; San Francisco; and Vancouver, Wash. For more information regarding PMB, please visit http://www.pacificmedicalbuildings.com/
About Sawtooth Development Group, LLC - Sawtooth Development Group, LLC was formed in 2000 by its current managing partners Shane Felker and Clay Sammis. They have a proven track record of successfully designing, developing, managing, and selling or leasing residential, mixed-use, office, medical office, university, retail, and industrial projects throughout the western United States. Sawtooth Development constantly strives to execute projects on time, on budget, and always-exceeding expectations. "Building Better Environments"
About Intergroup Architects - Based in Littleton, CO, Intergroup Architects has completed over 10,000 projects over the past 40 years. Their methods define criteria for project success and target areas of greatest need. Intergroup's approach is holistic, and provides project direction for decisions that impact project outcomes, future flexibility, and long-term exit strategy. With their wealth of knowledge and expertise, Intergroup Architects can deliver exactly what a client both needs and wants.
About DSP Builders - Based in Denver, CO,DSP Builders, Inc. has extensive general contracting experience dating back over 50 years with their first successful project in 1948. Since then, they've completed work from modest tenant remodels to substantially technical projects including multi-story office, commercial, industrial, retail, health care, education facilities, maintenance facilities, municipal and tenant improvements.
