Country(s)
Industry News
CENTURY 21 Commonwealth earns 2017 Team Hoyt Award from Easter Seals Massachusetts
CENTURY 21 Commonwealth raises over $60,000 for Easter Seals Massachusetts.
The Team Hoyt Award recognizes those who have had a positive impact on ensuring equal opportunities for people with disabilities. With over 500 agents throughout eastern Massachusetts, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth has raised over $60,000 for Easter Seals Massachusetts through raffles, event participation and soliciting sponsorships.
The award was presented at the Easter Seals Massachusetts annual Evening of Empowerment, held April 27 at the Sheraton Needham Hotel, Needham. The event originally began in 2006 to celebrate the 25th marathon run of father-son athletes, Dick and Rick Hoyt, who dedicated their run to the Easter Seals for all the services that the family received when Rick was growing up. The gala is held each year and honors people who are active in helping change societal attitudes and breaking down barriers for those with disabilities.
"The Evening of Empowerment is always such a special occasion celebrating those who share an unsurpassed commitment to empowering people with disabilities so they have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play," said Paul Medeiros, president and CEO, Easter Seals Massachusetts. "Not only does it showcase all the hard work our organization and volunteers have dedicated over the past year, but it re-inspires us all, reminding us how important our mission is."
George Patsio, Founding Partner of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, said, "We are proud to support and promote Easter Seals Massachusetts and applaud their mission to ensure equal opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. Their efforts have broken many barriers impacting people with disabilities and we are committed to continue to work on their behalf. We sincerely thank them for everything they do."
About Easter Seals Massachusetts
Founded in 1944, Easter Seals Massachusetts provides exceptional services, technology, education, outreach, and advocacy so that people living with autism and other disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our communities. From child development centers to physical rehabilitation and job training for people with disabilities, Easter Seals MA offers a variety of services to help people with disabilities address life's challenges and achieve personal goals. The non-profit also hosts and manages the Assistive Technology Regional Center (ATRC), which houses hundreds of mainstream technology devices utilizing the IoT's connectivity to assist in everyday tasks. The ATRC is funded by Mass Match. In 2016, Easter Seals MA increased its coverage to over 90 percent of the state, providing services in 321 Massachusetts cities and towns. To learn more about Easter Seals Massachusetts and its services, please visit http://cts.businesswire.com/
About CENTURY 21 Commonwealth
Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts. The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, agents and staff. In 2016, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.4 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth has over 500 diverse, professional sales associates and 21 offices as well as a Regional Support Center, located at 10 Michigan Drive, Natick, MA. For additional information please visit http://commonmoves.com.
Photo: Jim Zarkadas (center) of CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, is shown with the father-son team of Dick and Rick Hoyt
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse