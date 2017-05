Make Plans To Attend Our Grand Opening!

Ribbon cutting for new American-Made Home Goods store in Highlands, NC!

Waylon Chastain

Nicole Chastain

Waylon Chastain
Nicole Chastain

-- We can't wait to share this occasion with you. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10 am, on May 12, at 537 Main Street, Highlands. Not only will we have wonderful products to peruse, but we have the honor of having the company of Wesley Hollingsworth, from Reel Healing, this month's charity.The owner of Reel Healing, Wes Hollingsworth, volunteered at an Equestrian Riding Center for children with Special Needs. Little did he know that an enduring friendship with a young man faced with the struggles of Cerebral Palsy, would eventually turn into a passion for creating opportunities for others faced with physical, emotional, and developmental disabilities to experience adventures they never dreamed possible.Wes saw the possibilities of combining his passions since he was a young boy of fishing and hunting with a bigger calling – thus the beginning of Reel Healing.What a fantastic cause! To find out how you can partner with Reel Healing. visit their website, reelhealing.org, or drop by the grand opening to talk to him in person.For more information about this event, or about our mission, please visit our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ whiteharvestliving/ , or visit our website, https://whiteharvestliving.com/