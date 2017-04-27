News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
America's Top Producers revealed in annual report
100 insurance professionals named among the country's Top Producers
From an overwhelming number of nominations, Insurance Business America culled the list to 100 Producers who had a personal book of business worth $750,000 or more (net commissions)
"This year's winners come from all walks of life and all regions of the country," said Heather Turner, IBA journalist. "Although experience says a lot, the producers on this list proved that it's not everything for nearly 44% of our Top Producers have been in the business for 10-25 years, while 24% have been in it for less than 10 years. Impressively, a couple of this year's Top Producers made their mark in just under five years."
This latest report also features the Platinum Producers Club, which gives special recognition to producers with books worth $3 million or more—indeed, an impressive achievement in the industry.
To learn more, see issue 5.04 of Insurance Business America, out now or view the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/
###
Insurance Business is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.
Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse