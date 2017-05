America's Top Producers revealed in annual report

100 insurance professionals named among the country's Top Producers

--has just released its Top Producers 2017 report, recognizing the best performers in the industry.From an overwhelming number of nominationsculled the list to 100 Producers who had a personal book of business worth $750,000 or more (net commissions)in 2016."This year's winners come from all walks of life and all regions of the country," said Heather Turner,journalist. "Although experience says a lot, the producers on this list proved that it's not everything for nearly 44% of our Top Producers have been in the business for 10-25 years, while 24% have been in it for less than 10 years. Impressively, a couple of this year's Top Producers made their mark in just under five years."This latest report also features the Platinum Producers Club, which gives special recognition to producers with books worth $3 million or more—indeed, an impressive achievement in the industry.To learn more, see issue 5.04 of, out now or view the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/ us/rankings/ top-produ... ###is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource,provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry.also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.