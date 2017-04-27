News By Tag
Milestone Wins Multiple Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Exceptional Web Design
Luxury Website Designs Recognized as Outstanding by Industry Leaders
The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition for creative professionals and agencies. The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals and recognize the highest standards of excellence in traditional and emerging media and honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement.
Milestone's visually compelling custom website designs are created by an award-winning team with extensive website design and digital marketing experience. Built with Milestone CMS, a next generation cloud-based content management system architected for high performance, consumer-facing web sites. This platform has been built around three core principles: speed, mobile first capabilities and compatibility with modern search technologies like voice search and machine learning. Milestone websites are fully responsive, with user-friendly navigation and are designed to drive conversions and generate higher ROI.
The following website designs were chosen for recognition:
Platinum Award: The Chase Park Plaza (http://www.chaseparkplaza.com/
Platinum Award: Grand Solmar Land's End (http://www.grandsolmarresort.com/
Gold Award: Seaport Boston (http://www.seaportboston.com/)
Gold Award: Acme Hotel Company (http://www.acmehotelcompany.com/)
Honorable Mention: Randy Watkins Golf Group (http://www.randywatkinsgolf.com/)
"It is wonderful to have the privilege of working with some of the most talented people in the country in my 20+ years of leading Milestone," said Benu Aggarwal, Founder and President of Milestone. "We are blessed to have committed clients who trust us to utilize the latest technologies and strategies to produce amazing work and I am honored that industry leaders recognize our talent and capabilities."
To learn more about Milestone's award-winning website designs and digital marketing strategies, attend the annual digital marketing conference - Engage - in Chicago, July 17-18. For more information about this conference, please visit: http://www.milestoneinternet.com/
For more information about Milestone's digital marketing software and services, please visit: http://www.milestoneinternet.com/
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.
Contact
Angela Lyons
***@milestoneinternet.com
