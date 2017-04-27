Antique Sterling Silver Trophy Cup - Very Rare

$10,000 Off list price. Terrific time to invest in this 19th Century masterwork. Prices are at historic lows for silver. And with a name like Tiffany, you can't go wrong.

-- Antique Tiffany Tall Sterling Silver Horse Racing Trophy Cup (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1357791/enlargement1357791nelson.html)Sale Price: $19,500.00Listed Price $30,000.00Sterling silver horse racing trophy. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1889. Amphora with tall body on raised foot. Two leaf-capped straight handles with leaf mounted to shoulder and volute scroll terminal mounted to neck. Ornament includes beading, palmettes, rinceaux, and bead-and-dart.On front in repousse is mare with nuzzling foal next to fence. On back is the winner's list for the Pacific Coast Jockey Club's Gentlemen Rider's Cup as well as the phrase "To become the property of the gentleman rider winning three races." One Walter Hobart appears to have been the man who carried it off.A great equestrian piece to become the property of a discerning gentleman (or lady) collector.Hallmark includes pattern no. 10248 (first produced in 1889) and director's letter M (1873-91). Very good condition.Dimensions: H 24 x D 8 in. Weight: 108 troy ounces.No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson