Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Texas ASLA Honors May With Distinguished Member Award

 
 
Tim May
Tim May
 
HOUSTON - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates Director of Planning and Landscape Architecture Tim May, PLA, LEED AP, was honored with the Distinguished Member Award by the Texas Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) last week. The award is presented to a member of the Texas Chapter for outstanding service to the ASLA and profession in Texas.

"It is quite an honor to be recognized like that," said May, who currently serves the Texas Chapter as a trustee and was president in 2014. "ASLA is all about giving back and giving to the profession, and when your peers recognize that you've done that, it's quite a humbling feeling that I get. What I volunteered to do hasn't gone for naught."

The Distinguished Member Award is the highest honor the Texas Chapter can bestow locally, and is intended to correspond to the Fellow honor nationally. Winners must be a current member of the Texas Chapter with a minimum of 10 years standing with ASLA, who has made outstanding contributions to the profession of landscape architecture and to ASLA in Texas. Winners have shown leadership to the profession in one or more of the following ways: through quantity or quality of executed related works; administrative work in a related public agency; in related school instruction; in related speaking and writing; and/or related political or public service.

Tim has nearly 35 years of experience focused on the management, design, production, and construction observation for planning and landscape architecture projects.

About the Firm
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, multi-disciplined professional services firm. For 67 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The firm is ranked No. 144 in Engineering News-Record magazine's list of the top 500 design firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.halff.com.
