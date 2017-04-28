 
Industry News





AAA Credit Screening Services now provides Nanny Screening

Nanny screening can provide parents with peace of mind when they need to leave their children in the care of a stranger. AAA Credit Screening services can provide criminal background checks and driving records.
 
 
HOUSTON - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- AAA Credit Screening Services is now providing Nanny screenings just in time for the summer holidays.  There are always concerns when you bring someone into your home, whether it is to service your appliances, or pour some concrete, but especially when you want someone to take care of your children.  These days one cannot be too careful when it comes to knowing who you are allowing into your home.  Running background checks on perspective nannies or caretakers can provide you with some peace of mind when you leave your home in the rear-view mirror.

According to the National Children's Alliance, close 683,000 children were victims of abuse or neglect, in 2015.  40% of those by a parent or caregiver of the child and 90% of abusers were known to the child in some way.  Parents need to do what they can to help minimize the risk to their children.  Background checks can't make up for parents or family members' actions, but they can help with caregivers that are let into their homes.  Children under the age of 12 make up for 74% of victims, and the younger, the less chance of them being able to communicate or report the events to parents, so it is imperative to do due diligence before, rather than damage control after.

Nanny background checks can provide you with an individual's criminal records, which will include child abuse/neglect records IF police were involved, driving records, imperative if you have someone driving your kids around the neighborhood, social security checks, to confirm their identity and reference checks.

AAA Credit Screening services has provided credit checks and background reports since 1997 and is a member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (napbs) and strives to provide customers with excellent customer service and fast turnaround on reports.

Website: https://www.hrbackground.com

Contact
AAA Credit Screening Services
***@aaacredit.net
Source:
Email:***@aaacredit.net
Posted By:***@aaacredit.net Email Verified
