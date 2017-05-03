News By Tag
Colorado Railroad Museum Celebrates The 2nd Annual Steampunk At The Station
Here are some events that will going on throughout the day:
- Enjoy buskers, entertainers, and educators throughout the site as well as local artists and merchants.
- Pose for professional photography and personalized steampunk portraits in front of over 100 historical artifacts.
- Enjoy a craft brew in our beer garden for the 21+ crowd and a number of food truck options for lunch.
- Watch the Denver HO Model RR and Denver Garden Railway Society operate throughout the day.
Cost for the event is $15 for Adults $10 for Seniors (60+) and $5 for Children (2-15) Admission includes unlimited rides on our Steam Engine as well as entertainment throughout the grounds. We will be open to the public from 9AM-5PM with entertainment and events running 10AM-4PM. Free for members.
For more information on the event, please follow us at: http://coloradorailroadmuseum.org/
About the Colorado Railroad Museum: Robert W. Richardson and Cornelius W. Hauck opened the Colorado Railroad Museum in 1959. Then, and now, our mission is dedicated to preserving for future generations a tangible record of Colorado's dynamic railroad era and particularly its pioneering, narrow gauge mountain railroads.
In 1964, the nonprofit Colorado Railroad Historical Foundation was formed to assume ownership and operation of the Museum. The Colorado Railroad Museum has over 100 narrow and standard gauge steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, cabooses HO Model Railroad and G-scale garden railway on our 15-acre railyard.
http://coloradorailroadmuseum.org
Media Contact
Chad Knasinski
3032794591
***@crrm.org
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017