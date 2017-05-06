News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BizFest 2017 Featuring Pedro Hernandez, iHeartMEDIA, Keynote Speaker
A free expo for Central Florida small business entrepreneurs
Pedro Hernandez, Digital Sales Strategist, iHeartMEDIA, Keynote Speaker at Live Event
United Parcel Service (UPS) is the Platinum Sponsor of SCORE's BIZFEST 2017
Contact: Linda Shaheen
Email:
Phone: 407-375-
Orlando, Fl –Entrepreneurs and business leaders in the Central Florida region are invited to SCORE Orlando's BizFest 2017 Expo on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the National Entrepreneur Center in Fashion Square Mall. The day is full of exciting events including Small Business Networking, Panel Discussions offering Tips from Business Survivors and sharing information for Overcoming Financial Obstacles, Speed Counseling, Free Headshots, and an Evening Cocktail Reception. Enjoy one of the day's highlights, the popular PitchFest Contest. Once again, we will have audience voting for best presentation, along with a panel of distinguished judges. The UPS Store--the nation's largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print, and business service centers—is the event's Platinum sponsor.
SCORE is pleased to announce that Pedro Hernandez, Digital Sales Strategist, iHeartMEDIA, will be this year's keynote speaker.
Pedro Hernandez is passionate about helping businesses and people understand the profound changes and benefits digital and other types of technology, as well as the Internet, are bringing to the world. He created his first website in 1 991, and since then, he had been an adviser on digital for big names in different industries. He has delivered keynote speeches, program presentations, and panel discussions for corporations, business associations, and trade and civic organizations in more than 20 countries around the globe. Some of Pedro's other accomplishments include international franchise developer and founder and president of Postcards from the Stars, an internet-driven video delivery system that allows the user the unique opportunity to send personalized messages from a well-known personality to a friend or loved one, creating a memorable experience that surpasses previous online greeting messages.
SCORE Orlando provides mentors to Central Florida's small businesses and has a team of seasoned professionals available at no cost to help your small business start and grow. "We have helped thousands of small business in Central Florida with free mentoring services, and this contest is our way of encouraging the spirit of enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community, plus the opportunity to celebrate SCORE Orlando's more than 50 years in Central Florida. Last year's BizFest was a huge success with maximum attendance,"
Last day to register is Saturday, May 6, 2017.
This event is made possible by our generous sponsors including Platinum Sponsor--The UPS Store; Silver Sponsors-- PayChex, Harbor Community Bank, Central State Bank, and Constant Contact; Bronze Sponsors-- FranNet; and General Sponsor—Wells Fargo.
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide. Each year, SCORE provides small business mentoring and workshops to more than 375,000 new and growing businesses. SCORE is a non-profit foundation where more than 12,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in 340+ chapters serving local communities with entrepreneur education to help grow 1 million small businesses.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 407/420-4844 for assistance. Visit SCORE at www.orlando.score.org
Media Contact
SCORE Orlando, Lois Perry, 407-420-4843.
***@att.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse