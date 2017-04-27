Massachusetts Family Business Bacci Chocolate Design is Celebrating a Great Achievement

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass.
- May 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- This week is Small Business Week and Bacci Chocolate Design, owners of the CB Stuffer brand has reason to celebrate, it's now joined the ranks with a small group of survivors, only 4% to be precise, CB Stuffer is in its 10th
year of business! This Massachusetts Family Business owned by Erin Calvo-Bacci which she operates with her husband Carlo, attributes its success to its brand and product focus. "In 2003 I took over an existing retail shop and from there launched our chocolate manufacturing division to have quality control and better margins. To generate additional revenue we started selling wholesale to other specialty stores," stated Erin Calvo-Bacci. "The retail business grew to three stores, but increased mandates, payroll and product costs were some of the issues making it difficult to own and operate brick and mortar stores. However on the flip side our manufacturing division was continuing to grow." According to Calvo-Bacci and her husband Carlo who oversees the production, timing is key. "In 2009 we had just started exhibiting at the Fancy Food Show in New York when the producers of the Rachael Ray show saw us and then contacted us about having our product be a 'Snack of the Day'. They chose the marshmallow peanut butter cup and we were really excited, but we had no idea what to expect." They didn't receive a rush of sales, but they did gain a feather in their marketing cap, "People liked to hear that our product was chosen as a 'Snack of the Day' especially our wholesale customers because that was a selling feature to help move our product." Said Carlo Bacci. Since then their products have been seen on the Phantom Gourmet, View Your Deal Online and most recently were picked up by Amazon Prime for their Sweet Snack Surprise.
They sold their retail division in 2015 and then relaunched as CB Stuffer with a new website and an online division. "It's challenging to be in business especially as a small family business, but we stay focused and make tough choices when necessary to remain sustainable and profitable,"
said Bacci "We've made it 10 years when there were many times along the way I wondered if we would." Carlo and Erin believe luck is a part of their success in regards to the customers they now sell into who have helped promote their brand, but perseverance is what helps them keep plugging along for their family.
CB Stuffer items are available at a wide range of specialty retailers including Stonewall Kitchen,
The TJX companies and The Paper Store. They were recently part of the Amazon Prime Sweet Snack Surprise. They're working on everyday fundraising initiatives to roll out this year and encourage non-profit organizations and schools to connect with them so they may help them with their fundraising needs.
About CB Stuffer http://www.cbstuffer.com
- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.