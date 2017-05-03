 
A Staging Hand Is Offering A Free Home Staging Guide!

 
 
IMG_20170503_0002
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- A Staging Hand is now offering a free home staging guide!

Also available is an online home staging consultation via skype.  Residents of Ft. Myers FL and surrounding areas can also request an in home consultation.  A staged home sells for more money and quicker than a home that is not staged. Staging a home for sale is vastly different than decorating a home. Often times, the seller can take items from their home and creating a warm and inviting environment with little or no cost.

A Staging Hand offers professional, quick guidelines that help you sell your home quicker.  No time for consultations?  A Home Staging Check List is available on Amazon or Walmart that is a handy quick guide to home staging the easy way without a lot of fuss or reading.  A Staging Hand is also on facebook.

The right time to stage a home is before it goes up for sale, but if the seller is having trouble selling and cant figure out why....... A Staging Hand is there to help.

To claim your free Home Staging Guide click:

https://www.astaginghand.com

