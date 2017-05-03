News By Tag
A Staging Hand Is Offering A Free Home Staging Guide!
Also available is an online home staging consultation via skype. Residents of Ft. Myers FL and surrounding areas can also request an in home consultation. A staged home sells for more money and quicker than a home that is not staged. Staging a home for sale is vastly different than decorating a home. Often times, the seller can take items from their home and creating a warm and inviting environment with little or no cost.
A Staging Hand offers professional, quick guidelines that help you sell your home quicker. No time for consultations?
The right time to stage a home is before it goes up for sale, but if the seller is having trouble selling and cant figure out why....... A Staging Hand is there to help.
To claim your free Home Staging Guide click:
https://www.astaginghand.com
