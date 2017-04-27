United® Real Estate Experiences 100% Growth Year Over Year in Transaction Volume and Agent Count

United Real Estate Announces Quarter One Top Agents
DALLAS
- May 3, 2017
- PRLog
-- United® Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise operation company, recognizes the top-performing agents in commission income, total sales volume and closed transactions for the first quarter of 2017. As United's agents excel, the company continues to expand in both office and agent count as it follows its expansive growth model. United Real Estate credits the success of its agents in the first quarter to its agent-centric, disruptive real estate model. United's 100-percent commission-based business model is accompanied with an unmatched, full-service solution that provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents.
United Real Estate is pleased to announce the top-performing agents for the first quarter of 2017:
Top Agents in Commission Income
1. Kay Zazy Team – Austin
2. Keith Snider Team – Premier
3. Teresa Blakeman – Lexington
Top Agents in Sales Volume
1. Kay Zazy Team – Austin
2. Keith Snider Team – Premier
3. Amanda Alejandro Team – Select Properties
Top Agents in Transactions Closed
1. Dan Jenkins Team – East Carolina
2. Keith Snider Team – Premier
3. Pat Grace Team – Kansas City
"Our agents are continually raising the bar as our goals are exceeded with each passing quarter," said Peter Giese, president, United Real Estate. "With our transaction volume and agent count growth up 100% this quarter over last year, our results demonstrate that we have top agents who are joining our company and 2017 is going to be an incredible year for United. The United model provides agents the freedom to run their own business while receiving full brokerage support and 24/7 online training. In addition to our 100-percent commission model, our agents are earning more and closing more transactions than ever before."A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/
) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential"
in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 60 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000
fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.