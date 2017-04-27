News By Tag
"My Vanishing African Dreams" - Intriguing Memoir Follows Everyday Life in the African Wilderness
"We still get our hot water from lighting a fire in a wood burner to heat it," she says. "We collect our rain water off the house roof, which runs along gutters into huge underground storage tanks. We are miles from a shopping centre, and need a 4x4 Land Rover to get anywhere on our dirt roads that are filled with huge potholes."
Now retired, the "lady cattle trader" flew her own airplane throughout the countryside, buying and selling cattle, an occupation unheard of for women at that time. Her remarkable book also includes her exciting experiences exploring Kenya's mostly uninhabited Northern Frontier District.
Her story includes the mountains she's climbed and the dangers faced on those climbs, as well as treacherous run-ins with the wildlife. She adds, "My life has been unique, sixty-four years of a lifestyle very different from most of the rest of the world."
"If you've ever imagined what living in Kenya is like, this wonderful memoir by author Susan M. Hall is for you. It will take you on a journey you'll never forget. We are especially proud to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Born in Nottinghamshire, England, Susan M. Hall emigrated to Kenya when she was four years old. A self-taught artist, she became a professional wildlife and bird artist in watercolours and oils, as well as a "lady cattle trader." At age16, she was taught to fly by her father, and she later designed and built several houses, including two of her own. She and her family have explored Kenya's most remote and scenic Northern Districts. The author now lives in the countryside north of Mt. Kenya on the border of the Northern Frontier, surrounded by wildlife. This is her first book.
