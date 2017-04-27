News By Tag
Self Help Book with 100 Inspiration Quotes From Famous People
If you are looking for inspiration and motivation then try writing in a journal called "Inspirational Journal: Inspirational Journal to Write In: Self Help Book with 100 Inspiration Quotes From Famous People (Notebook)"published by Shalu Sharma.
This inspirational notebook can be used by anyone; student, business person, man or woman – it is designed so that people from all walks of life can use it.
Some of the types of inspirational quotes include:
"A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts." — Nancy Rathburn
"You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are." — Melissa Etheridge
"I always thought that people told you that you're beautiful--that this was a title that was bestowed upon you...I think that it's time to take this power into our own hands and to say, "You know what? I'm beautiful. I just am. And that's my light. I'm just a beautiful woman." — Margaret Cho
"A lot of people are afraid to say what they want. That's why they don't get what they want." — Madonna
"Women hold up half the sky." — Chinese proverb
"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." — Eleanor Roosevelt
"How wrong is it for a woman to expect the man to build the world she wants, rather than to create it herself?" ― Anais Nin
"To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don't need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself." ― Thich Nhat Hanh
Back cover:
Inspirational quotes are important because they motivate us into achieving great things in our lives. There are times in life when it gets tough or challenging then a motivational quote can go a long way in bringing us out of our depression and inspiring us to achieve great things. In this book, you will find inspirational and motivational quotes which you can read and soak in. You can write your thoughts, your ideas and anything you like in the spaces provided.
