New "Spirit of the Earth: Indian Voices on Nature" by World Wisdom

--Often spoken at the end of a prayer, a well-known Sioux phrase affirms that "we are all related." Similarly, the Sioux medicine man, Brave Buffalo, came to realize when he was still a boy that "the maker of all was Wakan Tanka (the Great Spirit), and . . . in order to honor him I must honor his works in nature." The interconnectedness of all things, and the respect all things are due, areamong the most prominent—and most welcome—themes in this collection of Indian voices on nature.ISBN: 978-1-936597-54-3Pub. Date May 2017Page Count: 136 paperbackPrice: $14.95, Trim Size: 6" x 7.25"* Over 120 quotations on the beauty and meaning of nature from men and women of nearly 50 North American tribes* Renowned speakers such as Black Elk, Brave Buffalo, Chief Joseph, Charles Eastman, Geronimo, Mourning Dove, Plenty Coups, Polingaysi Qoyawayma, Red Cloud, Sitting Bull, and Zitkala-sa* Over 65 color and sepia illustrations, with historical photographs of American Indians and a wide selection of contemporary photographs showing the diversity of North American landscapesis the author and editor of more than fifteen books that have received some two dozen awards, including the ForeWord Book of the Year Award, the Ben Franklin Award, and the USA Best Books Award. His prize-winning publications include Indian Spirit, The Spirit of Indian Women, and Living in Two Worlds: The American Indian Experience. Michael lives with his wife in Bloomington, Indiana.studied Comparative Religion at Indiana University, where he also earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. A recipient of the Ben Franklin Award and numerous other awards, Joseph has edited ten books on world religion,culture, and philosophy. His works include The Cheyenne Indians: Their history and Lifeways, Illustrated and World of the Teton Sioux Indians: Their Music, Life & Culture. He lives with his wife and daughters in Bloomington, Indiana.Click here to find out more.