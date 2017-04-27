Subaru of Indiana Automotive Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Gifts to Community

Representatives from The Jefferson Awards receive a check in celebration.

-- Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. (SIA) celebrated its 30th anniversary today by making three gifts representing a total investment in the community of nearly $200,000."A major factor in SIA's success over the past thirty years has been the support of our community," said Tom Easterday, SIA Senior Executive Vice President. "As we celebrate SIA's 30th Anniversary, it's only fitting that we give back to our community through these three unique gifts."SIA's first gift is a $100,000 investment to bring Jefferson Awards Foundation programming to Tippecanoe County. The Jefferson Awards Foundation is a national organization committed to empowering people to maximize the impact of public service. Known as "the Nobel Prize for public service," the Jefferson Awards celebrates community volunteers and public servants and provides resources and education to amplify volunteerism and its effects. SIA's investment will bring the program to local middle and high schools, to area companies through the corporate champion program, and to the community through a media partner.The second gift is thirty grants of $1,000 each from the SIA Foundation to Indiana nonprofit organizations. SIA Associates will vote to determine who gets these unrestricted grant dollars. The grant winners will be announced at a ceremony in June.SIA also donated a 2017 Subaru Outback to the City of Lafayette for community policing efforts. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski was on hand to accept the gift."SIA Associates are proud to be building very safe, high-quality vehicles here in Lafayette, Indiana," Easterday said. "But, SIA is more than just a company that builds great Subaru cars and crossovers. SIA strives to make a positive impact on society through our industry-leading environmental stewardship activities, our Associate volunteer service program, Subaru Serves, and our sponsorship and support of several charitable organizations, events and initiatives. SIA is committed to further emphasizing these efforts as we continue to grow."