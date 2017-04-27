Spire Group Inc. today Announced the Release of the next generation of RAMPs Reporting App

RAMPs software makes any type of remote Field work more visible with a very robust Daily Progress Reporting (DPR), social collaboration, approval and feedback system. The RAMPs software has significant advantages for companies with Field employees.

-- RAMPs (Reporting Application for Maitenance, Projects & Production) software Apps have advanced features, user-friendliness, functionality and strategic advantages at competitive pricing that puts them ahead of anything else currently available for Daily Progress Reporting. Using the software in remote Field worker scenarios has resulted in dramatic, documented reductions in Operational costs and much improved productivity.The software applications include the ability to run in remote areas where there is no Internet signal available. Handheld devices can store all data, Field Tickets and performance KPIs locally, until a Wireless, or Cellular signal is found, then synched and uploaded to the database.Security features includes the Apps running in a https, triple redundant environment, with 24/7 monitoring, maintenance and support.Technically, these software Apps are dramatically improved over other products, including full system integration that stores all collected data in real-time and is accessible by all modules including DPRs, Purchase Orders, KPI Dashboards, Excel Pivot Table downloads, via text, email, computer, hand-helds, iPad, iOS and more.Best of all, the RAMPs software applications with all their new features and capabilities, are priced very cost-effectively and pay back very quickly.Due to the applications' ease of use and simple installation requirements, it can be made available to a large, diverse and geographically widely located workforce. It is very inexpensive to install, fast to get operational and an all-around great value.A simple, yet profound business model combines ease-of-use through a cloud-based, always-on internet solution, with a powerful sharing model that promotes social collaboration between Field Contractors and Company personnel, with a very sustaining economic proposition that is ROI based.Spire Group Inc. also seamlessly integrates the RAMPs system with other major software applications such as SAP and other enterprise-wide applications.For more information contact Spire Group Inc. at www.i-ramps.com, or call the Spire Group Inc. at (702) 720-0431