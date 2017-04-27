The Annex draws local favorite, Los Angeles and San Diego brands ahead of fall debut

Ventura County's public market taps four new eateries to join tenant mix

End

-- The Annex, the 16,000-square-foot public market-style space located within The Collection at RiverPark, has announced the addition of four new food concepts to join its tenant roster of microshops, boutiques and eateries ahead of its fall grand opening. New tenants will include: Seoul Sausage, Gasolina Cafe, The Blend Superfood Bar and Taqueria El Tapatio.Seoul Sausage, Los Angeles' cutting-edge Korean BBQ culinary enterprise will make its Ventura County debut at The Annex this fall. The catering company - turned food truck- turned restaurant -rose to small screen fame when co-founders Ted and Yong Kim and Chef Chris Oh won Season Three of The Great Food Truck Race on the Food Network.Also joining the eclectic line-up at The Annex will be the Spanish-influenced Gasolina Cafe. The moto-themed eatery invites diners to stop in and fuel up with its menu of fresh fare made with seasonal, locally sourced, organic ingredients. The casual breakfast and lunch spot helms from the San Fernando Valley.Ojai natives Hernan Lopez and Corina Thompson bring their healthy San Diego-based eatery, The Blend Superfood Bar, home to Ventura County with their second location opening at The Annex. At The Blend, guests can enjoy handcrafted smoothies, acai bowls and juices made to order, using only natural and nutrient dense ingredients, without the use of any dairy, sorbet, artificial preservatives, saturated fats or fillers. Sourcing locally is very important to Lopez and Thompson as it allows them to use fresh, quality ingredient while supporting local farmers.Local favorite, Taqueria el Tapatio, will open its 15location at The Annex. The fast-casual authentic, family-operated Mexican eatery has grown immensely in its 20 year history, sharing family recipes of traditional plates across California, with locations spanning from Los Angeles to San Francisco.The Annex was originally created to highlight the region's homegrown brands, but rising star-entrepreneurs hailing from Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties have set their sights on the trendy public market to expand their brands and reach Ventura County's enthusiastic consumers."We're thrilled to offer a unique space for an eclectic group of businesses to share their talents and specialties with Ventura County," said Michael Pynn, general manager of The Collection. "We think visitors will love the expanded shopping and dining experience The Annex will bring to The Collection."Also coming to The Annex: Scratch, Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters, Bottle & Pint, Afters Ice Cream, Love Pho, Cherry Hills Market and Sueño Jewelry Studio.The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.