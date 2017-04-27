 
New England Inns and Resorts and Mondo Mediaworks Win Vermont Marketing Award

Regional lodging association and marketing agency recognized for dynamic ad campaign.
 
 
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The SMART Award for Creative Marketing in Tourism was handed to New England Inns and Resorts Association (NEIRA) at the Vermont Tourism Summit on April 5, 2017, in recognition of a digital advertising campaign produced in partnership with Mondo Mediaworks, Inc., a Brattleboro-based marketing agency. The marketing award honors outside-the-box promotion of Vermont's tourism industry; the awardee is selected by an independent panel of marketing experts assembled by the Vermont Tourism Summit Board of Directors.

The award recognizes a dynamic remarketing campaign that NEIRA and Mondo started in 2015. It is still running today, and has generated over 500,000 online impressions for NEIRA's members in Vermont, which include large resorts like Trapp Family Lodge and small inns like Forty Putney Road in Brattleboro.

This is New England Inns and Resorts Association's first SMART Award, and Mondo's second. Mondo won in 2016 for its work in partnership with the Vermont Arts Council for a series of "Vermont. Arts. Everywhere." videos.

"The smartest move I ever made was to hire Deborah [Burns, NEIRA's technology manager]," said Beth Steucek, NEIRA's CEO on stage when receiving the award. "The second smartest was hiring Mondo Mediaworks."

"Setting up a remarketing campaign that equally distributes exposure to nearly 300 different resorts, hotels and inns across New England was complicated, and a bit of leap of faith," said Luke Q. Stafford, chief at Mondo. "But Beth is always willing to take risks with us. She is an excellent leader."

About New England Inns and Resorts Association

New England Inns and Resorts Association represents a collection of independently owned and operated lodging properties in New England. Established in 1907 by owners of B&Bs, hotels, inns and resorts in the region, the Association comprises over 280 properties. In addition to education and networking opportunities, NEIRA provides modern marketing with a website, www.newenglandinnsandresorts.com, that attracts and directs consumers to its members' websites.

About Mondo Mediaworks, Inc.

Mondo Mediaworks, Inc. is a Brattleboro, Vermont, marketing agency specializing in content development for the web. Our growing team of professionals excels in providing strategy and execution in all facets of digital marketing, including email marketing, social media, website development, public relations, digital advertising, analytics, and video production.
