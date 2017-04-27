News By Tag
Exalted Arts to host 1st Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament
Featuring Former New York Giant Running Back Rodney Hampton and Harlem Globetrotter Hammie Ward
Exalted Arts, a faith-based performing and media arts production company, will host its first annual celebrity golf tournament on May 19 at Tour 18 Golf Course, 3102 FM 1960 in Humble to raise funds for a good cause.
The celebrity golf tournament will feature top level play on one of Houston's renowned golf courses with proceeds benefiting Exalted Arts performing arts programs. The tournament will tee off at 8 a.m.
Former New York Giant Running Back Rodney Hampton and Harlem Globetrotter Hammie Ward are among the celebrity players on hand to raise funds for the organization.
The event will include 18 holes of golf on the premier Top 18 Golf Course, an array of food and beverages, an awards ceremony, VIP photo opportunities for tournament winners, and special gifts for VIPs and sponsors.
On a mission to bring great theatre, with high production and faith-based values to Houston, Exalted Arts Founder and Executive Director Cynthia Garcia shared her hopes for the event.
"Our goal for the golf tournament is to raise capital for our signature Christmas production, The Great Exchange, which is offered at little to no cost to low-income children, and to help Depelchin Children's Centers break the cycle of abuse and neglect for at-risk children," said Garcia.
A graduate of Texas Southern University, Garcia was a member of the illustrious TSU Debate Team led by Dr. Thomas F. Freeman and a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, with a focus in theater and film acting.
The Texas native invites the community to join forces with Exalted Arts in its mission to "excellently produce and employ faith-based performing and media arts, and written works that will engage, enlighten, encourage, edify, and entertain individuals and families."
The entry fee for individual players is $110 and the team entry fee is $440.
To register for the tournament or to inquire about event sponsorship packages, visit www.exaltedarts.org. In-kind and monetary donations are also welcomed.
For more information about Exalted Arts and its mission, contact Cynthia Garcia at Cynthia@ExaltedArts.org or 832-356-4548. Follow us on Facebook @ExaltedArtsTheatreCo and on Twitter at @ExaltedArtsUSA.
About Exalted Arts
Exalted Arts is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to making God's name famous. The nonprofit produces and employ God-honoring theatre, media, and literary works. All donations are tax-deductible. The organization also partners with other nonprofits with similar goals in an effort to reduce the rates of suicide, child abuse, domestic violence, divorce and teenage pregnancy in the community. For more information, visit http://www.exaltedarts.org.
Media Contact
Exalted Arts
Cynthia Garcia
832-356-4548
cynthia@exaltedarts.org
