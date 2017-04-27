 
News By Tag
* Hotels Hospitality Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Direct 2 Guests Announces Installation at M Citi Suites, Cebu Philippines

 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Direct 2 Guests is pleased to announce that it has completed its most recent installation of the Guest Connect software at the M Citi Suites Hotel, located in Cebu, Philippines.  M Citi Suites is a popular boutique hotel in Cebu located close to Fuente Circle.

This represents the first time that the technology has deployed on the hotel rooms' television screens rather than in-room tablets.  "Installation of our devices in the M Citi Suites represents the ongoing development and innovation of our Guest Connect interface".  said Sean Lazenby, Chief of Technology at Direct 2 Guests. "Not only does this enhance the hotel guests experience during their stay but serves to increase hotel revenues and reduce costs."

The technology allows the viewer to switch between watching television and viewing the content on the Guest Connect software using only the television's remote control.

This application can be accessed through in room televisions, dedicated in-room tablets or through a downloadable mobile application directly to the guests' own device.  Content includes such things as detailed hotel information and room service ordering - accessible by guests in the comfort of their room. Hotel guests enjoy the benefit of having hotel service information, local information and attractions integrated into one easy platform, while the hotel benefits from improved guest service satisfaction, increased hotel revenue and lower costs. D2G also provides partner advertisers an effective method for directly targeting hotel guests by allowing advertisers to replace hit and miss brochures and media advertising by reaching hotel guests directly.

http://www.direct2guests.com

Media Contact
Matthew Sullivan
matt@direct2guests.com
End
Source:Direct 2 Guests Services Ltd.
Email:***@direct2guests.com Email Verified
Tags:Hotels Hospitality Software
Industry:Hotels
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sullivan & Associates Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share