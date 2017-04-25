News By Tag
Acquis Capital Publishes First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report
First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report Examines M&A Announcements Made By MicroCap Public Companies Listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt
The report explores merger & acquisition activity among US-listed microcap public companies. MicroCap issuers listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, or NYSE Mkt announced 93 M&A transactions in the first quarter of 2017. Those 93 transactions had a combined value of over $2.8 billion.
Average individual transaction value for the quarter was $57 million. In Q1, average disclosed purchase consideration consisted of 59% cash, 36% stock and 3% seller debt.
In addition to the Listed MicroCap M&A Report, Acquis published their 'First Quarter 2017 -- OTC MicroCap M&A Report'. The OTC MicroCap M&A Report examines first quarter merger & acquisition activity among microcap public companies listed on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCPINK tiers of the OTC Markets.
View the First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report here: http://www.acquiscapital.com/
About Acquis Capital, LLC:
Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. For more information please visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/
THIS PRESS RELEASE AND ALL OF ITS CONTENTS ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES OR AS AN OFFER TO TRANSACT. NOTHING IN THIS PRESS RELEASE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED FINANCIAL, LEGAL, OR TAX ADVICE.
