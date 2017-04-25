 
News By Tag
* M A
* Microcap
* Public Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Acquis Capital Publishes First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report

First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report Examines M&A Announcements Made By MicroCap Public Companies Listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* M A
* Microcap
* Public Company

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW YORK - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Acquis Capital, LLC ("Acquis"), a private investment firm that specializes in acquisitions, announces that it has published its 'First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report'.

The report explores merger & acquisition activity among US-listed microcap public companies. MicroCap issuers listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, or NYSE Mkt announced 93 M&A transactions in the first quarter of 2017. Those 93 transactions had a combined value of over $2.8 billion.

Average individual transaction value for the quarter was $57 million. In Q1, average disclosed purchase consideration consisted of  59% cash, 36% stock and 3% seller debt.

In addition to the Listed MicroCap M&A Report, Acquis published their 'First Quarter 2017 -- OTC MicroCap M&A Report'. The OTC MicroCap M&A Report examines first quarter merger & acquisition activity among microcap public companies listed on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCPINK tiers of the OTC Markets.

View the First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report here: http://www.acquiscapital.com/single-post/2017/04/25/First...


About Acquis Capital, LLC:

Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. For more information please visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/


THIS PRESS RELEASE AND ALL OF ITS CONTENTS ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES OR AS AN OFFER TO TRANSACT. NOTHING IN THIS PRESS RELEASE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED FINANCIAL, LEGAL, OR TAX ADVICE.
End
Source:Acquis Capital, LLC
Email:***@acquiscapital.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share