Acquis Capital Publishes First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report

First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report Examines M&A Announcements Made By MicroCap Public Companies Listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, and NYSE Mkt

End

-- Today, Acquis Capital, LLC ("Acquis"), a private investment firm that specializes in acquisitions, announces that it has published its ''.The report explores merger & acquisition activity among US-listed microcap public companies. MicroCap issuers listed on the NASDAQ, NYSE, or NYSE Mkt announced 93 M&A transactions in the first quarter of 2017. Those 93 transactions had a combined value of over $2.8 billion.Average individual transaction value for the quarter was $57 million. In Q1, average disclosed purchase consideration consisted of 59% cash, 36% stock and 3% seller debt.In addition to the Listed MicroCap M&A Report, Acquis published their '. The OTC MicroCap M&A Report examines first quarter merger & acquisition activity among microcap public companies listed on the OTCQX, OTCQB, and OTCPINK tiers of the OTC Markets.View the First Quarter 2017 -- Listed MicroCap M&A Report here: http://www.acquiscapital.com/ single-post/ 2017/04/25/First... Acquis Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in acquisition and project finance. For more information please visit http://www.acquiscapital.com/