Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Announces Availability of Creaform's MaxSHOT 3D

A new optical coordinate measure system providing users with incredible measurement accuracy and repeatability for large scale projects.
 
 
LAKE MARY, Fla. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Today,NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced immediate availability of Creaform's new MaxSHOT 3D optical coordinate measuring system. The system is the optimal choice in photogrammetry, completely revolutionizing measurement accuracy and repeatability for product development, manufacturing, quality control and inspection. With its innovative, user guidance technology and simple software, the MaxSHOT is designed for users of all levels – even non-professionals. With the MaxSHOT 3D, users greatly reduce costly measurement errors and their overall costs while increasing product quality and production efficiency.

The MaxSHOT 3D can be used alone, or can be seamlessly integrated with any of Creaform's 3D scanners to provide even greater measurement accuracy. The MaxSHOT 3D also includes multi-functional buttons that allow for easy interaction with Creaform's 3D scanning and measurement software, VXelements. With VXelements, users are guided to troubleshoot and provide feedback on images taken by users, and are also provided automatic feedback on the quality of measurements with the live "GO/NO-GO" feature. According to Dan Perrault, CEO and President of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., "With the improved accuracy, ease of use, and VX Inspect software integration, the new MaxSHOT 3D is a true alternative to laser trackers."

Some of the MaxSHOT 3D's innovative features include:

·         Easy setup and extremely comfortable ergonomic design

·         Precise measurements – metrology grade volumetric accuracy

·         Fully integrated software with simple user controls

·         Seamless integration with Creaform 3D scanners

·         Intuitive controls and operations allowing for easy learning curves

Some of the MaxSHOT 3D's applications include:

Inspection & Quality Control

• Part to CAD analysis
• 1st article inspection
• Compare 3D models to original parts
• Compare large manufactured parts to orginals
• Tooling certification
• Full inspection (if used with 3D scanner)

Reverse Engineering

• Reverse engineer geometrical entities
• Reverse engineer mixed large parts (if used with 3D scanner)

About NeoMetrix:

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.

For more information on MaxSHOT 3D:
·         Contact NeoMetrix

o   admin@neometrixtech.com

o   (888) 696-7226

·         Visit their website

o   http://3dscanningservices.net/maxshot-3d/

 NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and MaxSHOT 3D are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
