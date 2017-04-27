News By Tag
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Announces Availability of Creaform's MaxSHOT 3D
A new optical coordinate measure system providing users with incredible measurement accuracy and repeatability for large scale projects.
The MaxSHOT 3D can be used alone, or can be seamlessly integrated with any of Creaform's 3D scanners to provide even greater measurement accuracy. The MaxSHOT 3D also includes multi-functional buttons that allow for easy interaction with Creaform's 3D scanning and measurement software, VXelements. With VXelements, users are guided to troubleshoot and provide feedback on images taken by users, and are also provided automatic feedback on the quality of measurements with the live "GO/NO-GO" feature. According to Dan Perrault, CEO and President of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc., "With the improved accuracy, ease of use, and VX Inspect software integration, the new MaxSHOT 3D is a true alternative to laser trackers."
Some of the MaxSHOT 3D's innovative features include:
· Easy setup and extremely comfortable ergonomic design
· Precise measurements – metrology grade volumetric accuracy
· Fully integrated software with simple user controls
· Seamless integration with Creaform 3D scanners
· Intuitive controls and operations allowing for easy learning curves
Some of the MaxSHOT 3D's applications include:
Inspection & Quality Control
• Part to CAD analysis
• 1st article inspection
• Compare 3D models to original parts
• Compare large manufactured parts to orginals
• Tooling certification
• Full inspection (if used with 3D scanner)
Reverse Engineering
• Reverse engineer geometrical entities
• Reverse engineer mixed large parts (if used with 3D scanner)
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
For more information on MaxSHOT 3D:
· Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
· Visit their website
o http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and MaxSHOT 3D are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
