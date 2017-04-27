 
Mondo Mediaworks, Inc. Voted Best New Media Agency

Marketing agency wins Vermont Business Magazine 2017 "Best of Business" Award
 
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- As chosen by over 1,000 readers of Vermont Business Magazine, Mondo Mediaworks, Inc. has been awarded "Best New Media Agency" in the state of Vermont. The annual Best of Business awards, dubbed the BOB Awards, celebrate regional, as well as state-wide, business categories.

This is Mondo's first time taking home a BOB Award. One of Mondo's clients, the Latchis Hotel, won the award for "Best Hotel for Business Travel: Windham/Windsor County."

"To know that our peers in the Vermont business ecosystem are recognizing our work is… it feels great", said Luke Stafford, Chief of Mondo Mediaworks, Inc., "This is a great state to do business, and I congratulate all the other businesses who took home awards."

About Mondo Mediaworks, Inc.
Mondo Mediaworks is a Brattleboro, Vermont, marketing agency specializing in content development for the web. Our growing team of professionals excels in providing strategy and execution in all facets of digital marketing, including email marketing, social media, website development, public relations, digital advertising, analytics, and video production.
Tags:Digital Marketing, Media Agency, Business
Industry:Marketing
Location:Brattleboro - Vermont - United States
Subject:Awards
