At Fundraiser for AIA SFV Scholarship, Woodbury School of Architecture to Exhibit Student Work

Set for May 10 on the Woodbury Campus, Event to Feature Presentations By The RED Office, IR Architects and Gensler

ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com

--(http://woodbury.edu/)(http://architecture.woodbury.edu/)Ted Smith, Principal of The RED OfficeThe RED Office is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and design company focused on the acquisition and development of real estate. The firm's unique position lies in the investment of intellectual capital using innovative design solutions to improve the built environment, creating value both for partners and neighborhoods. Joining Smith and fellow Principal Kathleen McCormick are graduates of Woodbury University's masters in Real Estate development program (Mred), experienced San Diego practitioners, and fellow Woodbury faculty. The team has accomplished a wide range of unusual housing projects acting as developer, architect, and contractors.Ignacio Rodriguez (Woodbury School of Architecture – BArch '07), AIA, Principal of IR ArchitectsRodriguez, AIA, is a visionary architect who, at the age of 31, has designed more than 500,000 square feet of luxury real estate throughout Southern California. Growing up in the area, he developed a deep appreciation and understanding of what designing in Los Angeles can be. Rodriguez received a full scholarship to study architecture at Woodbury, where he received the prestigious Degree Project of the Year Award.IR Architects, the firm he founded in 2012 at age 28, is an integrated team, collaborating together to generate superior designs. The firm's experience, combined with its talents and creativity, contributes to the development of unique luxury homes. Since its inception, IR Architects has expanded rapidly and now averages 30 projects per year. Rodriguez has designed a slate of high-end luxury homes ranging from 5,000 square-foot contemporary new-builds to 70,000 square-foot estates. His projects consistently garner $2,000+ per square foot, placing him squarely among the elite in his field.Emily Cheng (Woodbury School of Architecture – BArch '09), Designer, GenslerCheng is Director for the Asian American Architects & Engineers (AAa/e) Foundation Board and recipient of the 2009 AIASFV Foundation Scholarship. At Gensler, Cheng has been engaged in space planning, schematic design, design development, and construction document services for a corporate tech company campus space of more than 1 million square feet. She was previously Design Director at SEVEN13 Design and Designer/Job Captain at Gruen Associates.AIA SFV Scholarships are awarded annually to undergraduate and graduate students based on their architecture program portfolios. The awards are funded through an endowment created by the San Fernando Valley chapter of AIA (AIA|SFV), a professional association whose members are comprised of licensed architects and dedicated to furthering the architecture profession in local communities. Since 2001, AIA|SFV has awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships to approximately 120 Woodbury School of Architecture students. The AIA SFV Fund Award recipients are selected by AIA SFV jury members through the review of submitted architectural portfolios by students.Wednesday, May 10, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.Architecture Courtyard, Woodbury University 7500 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank 91510The event is free, with a suggested donation of $25 to the WU AIASFV Scholarship Endowment. AIA/Continuing Education credits offered. Food and drinks will be served.Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according toand is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.