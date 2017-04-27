News By Tag
Dalton Place Grand Opens in Covina Saturday, May 13th
"These spacious homes offer a great opportunity to purchase a new home in this area," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "This exciting new community is set in a cozy location just outside of Los Angeles, with access to great schools."
With three unique floorplans to choose from, homes vary in size approximately from 2,225 to 2,529 square feet, four to five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms, with prices starting from the $700,000s.
These floorplans boast modern designs with flowing open layouts that maximize indoor space. Gourmet-inspired kitchens with huge center islands give plenty of counter and storage space. Luxurious master suites with spa-like master bathrooms and huge walk-in closets are a dream come true!
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value and style to these homes by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. The new homes at Dalton Place come with items such as stainless steel appliances including refrigerators, beautiful cabinetry with soft close hinges, granite slab kitchen countertops, solar electric packages, tankless water heaters, low VOC interior paint and much more.
Join us for the Grand Opening starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th, to tour the professionally decorated models, enjoy sweet treats, music and fun. The Dalton Place Welcome Home Center is located at 835 Kidder Avenue. For more information on this community, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
