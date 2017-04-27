News By Tag
Living the Gospel in Turbulent Times
Frida Berrigan to present program for Voice of the Faithful New Jersey
Frida Berrigan, the daughter of Philip Berrigan and Elizabeth McAlister, and the niece of the peace activist Daniel J. Berrigan, SJ, grew up in a community devoted to peacemaking and nonviolence and is now following in the family footsteps. She knows "whereof she speaks" in terms of raising children in a vibrant, socially and globally responsible faith.
The author of It Runs in the Family: On Being Raised by Radicals and Growing into Rebellious Motherhood, Frida serves on the board of the War Resisters League, organizes with Witness Against Torture which she helped found in 2005, and is a columnist for Waging Nonviolence and a contributor to Sojourners.
Frida lives in New London, Connecticut, with her husband Patrick and their three children.
All are welcome. There is no charge for the program.
Information at: http://www.votfnj.org
Voice of the Faithful NJ
***@votfnj.org
