Living the Gospel in Turbulent Times

Frida Berrigan to present program for Voice of the Faithful New Jersey

Frida Berrigan

-- Frida Berrigan will present a program,on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 3:30 PM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 100 Harter Road, Morristown, NJ. Liturgy will follow at 4:30 PM.Frida Berrigan, the daughter of Philip Berrigan and Elizabeth McAlister, and the niece of the peace activist Daniel J. Berrigan, SJ, grew up in a community devoted to peacemaking and nonviolence and is now following in the family footsteps. She knows "whereof she speaks" in terms of raising children in a vibrant, socially and globally responsible faith.The author ofserves on the board of the War Resisters League, organizes with Witness Against Torture which she helped found in 2005, and is a columnist forand a contributor toFrida lives in New London, Connecticut, with her husband Patrick and their three children.All are welcome. There is no charge for the program.Information at: http://www.votfnj.org