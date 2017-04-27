News By Tag
Wood Palace Kitchens to host May 18th Taunton Chamber Business After Hours
Slated from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. the event will provide an opportunity for Chamber members to network, meet new members and enjoy refreshments within the comfortable and stylish Wood Palace Kitchens showroom at 7 Mill Street in Middleboro.
"We're delighted to host the upcoming Taunton Chamber Business After Hours and invite all members to join us in the best place to gather – the kitchen – on the evening of May 18th" said Tim Holick, CEO of Wood Palace Kitchens. "We are expecting 30-40 members to attend what should be a fun night of good food, great networking, fabulous people and fascinating conversation. The Chamber is very involved in the community of Taunton, helping people and organizations to connect and make better lives. We are proud to be part of such a wonderful organization and look forward to hosting this event."
About Wood Palace Kitchens
Wood Palace Kitchens (www.woodpalacekitchens.com) is a 38-year old company providing turn-key cabinetry solutions and representing five top-quality lines of cabinets and related products. Services include cabinetry, countertops and hardware. Wood Palace Kitchens works both with the residential or homeowner market and with a number of area contractors and builders. Installation work done by Wood Palace Kitchens carries a lifetime warranty.
Wood Palace Kitchens was founded in 1979 by Tim Holick, a former woodworking student and teacher, who began the business as a home-based operation that built customized cabinets for the local market. Over a number of years, he has transitioned Wood Palace Kitchens from a manufacturing concern to one that is a distributor, representing select manufacturers and providing turn-key services for customers, including design, installation and maintenance. Wood Palace Kitchens today has seven full-time employees, and a 5,000-square foot showroom in Middleboro. The company has a consistent, ongoing relationship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing a portion of each sale to that foundation. Wood Palace Kitchens hosts ongoing events at its showroom, located at 7 Mill Street, Middleboro, MA. To learn more about the company, upcoming events, or for a tour of the facility, please call (508) 947-1975 or check out their website.
