L7 Creative receives Gold for Eisenhower Medical Center's careers website design

The prestigious Healthcare Advertising Awards announces L7 Creative among their 2017 Winners.
 
 
Eisenhower Medical Center Careers Website
Eisenhower Medical Center Careers Website
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego advertising agency, L7 Creative, is honored with a Gold award at the 34th Annual Healthcare Advertising Awards. With nearly 4,000 entries, the Healthcare Advertising Awards honors the finest healthcare creative from the top agencies, nationwide. Among the handful of digital agencies recognized was San Diego-based L7 Creative for the Eisenhower Medical Center careers website design.

L7 Creative was honored in the "Professional Recruitment" category and the "Hospitals Over 500 beds" group. Tom Gallego, L7 Creative's CCO states, "I am super proud of my entire UI/UX, developer and creative teams for designing a world-class site. Our 12-year relationship with Eisenhower Medical Center's HR team makes great work possible." The Healthcare Marketing Awards were evaluated against other entries in the same group and category by a panel of marketing, advertising, and healthcare professionals. A national panel of judges were engaged in reviewing all entries based on creativity, quality, message effectiveness, consumer appeal, graphic design and overall impact. L7 Creative embodies each of these traits and is proud to be a Gold winner for the 2017 Healthcare Advertising Marketing Awards.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the largest healthcare advertising awards competition and one of the ten largest advertising awards. Please visit their website for more information.

###

About Healthcare Advertising Awards

The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition. The awards are sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, the leading publication covering all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising and strategic business development.

About L7 Creative

As the first advertising agency to define and apply the principles of digital brand engagement, L7 Creative is committed to growing brands by integrating creative strategies with technology (http://www.l7creative.com).

For over a decade L7 Creative has been applying its proprietary L7 Revenue Machine™ to reinvent, grow and connect brands with their audience. Inspired by the pulse of today, L7 Creative shapes the brands that will own tomorrow.

PR Contact: Christina Gineris

P: 760.931.0777

E: PR@L7Creative.com

