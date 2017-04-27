News By Tag
L7 Creative receives Gold for Eisenhower Medical Center's careers website design
The prestigious Healthcare Advertising Awards announces L7 Creative among their 2017 Winners.
L7 Creative was honored in the "Professional Recruitment"
The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the largest healthcare advertising awards competition and one of the ten largest advertising awards. Please visit their website for more information.
About Healthcare Advertising Awards
The Healthcare Advertising Awards is the oldest, largest and most widely respected healthcare advertising awards competition. The awards are sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, the leading publication covering all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising and strategic business development.
About L7 Creative
As the first advertising agency to define and apply the principles of digital brand engagement, L7 Creative is committed to growing brands by integrating creative strategies with technology (http://www.l7creative.com).
For over a decade L7 Creative has been applying its proprietary L7 Revenue Machine™ to reinvent, grow and connect brands with their audience. Inspired by the pulse of today, L7 Creative shapes the brands that will own tomorrow.
PR Contact: Christina Gineris
P: 760.931.0777
E: PR@L7Creative.com
Contact
