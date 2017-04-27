National Entertainment Network and Vengo Launch New High-Tech Vending Machines Across Texas

NEN brings Vengo to a leading, national gym chain in Dallas and San Antonio.

-- National Entertainment Network (NEN) is proud to announce its partnership with Vengo, a company which produces high-tech, interactive vending machines that are expanding the automated retail market."NEN is taking an important step towards our vision of creating multi-channel platforms for our user base that are more in line with the digital expectations of today's consumers," says Ed Flaherty, NEN's CEO.Headquartered in New York, Vengo is making its first foray into Texas - the company's futuristic vending machine can now be found in Dallas and San Antonio. Over 40 new machines were launched throughout various locations within the gym network, and will be operated by NEN.NEN has already begun to integrate digitally-driven equipment and program enhancements to its product roadmap and partnering with Vengo further illustrates the company's forward thinking. Both companies are thrilled to bring the convenience of on-the-go retail to gym goers and aim to enhance the workout experience in an innovative way. Beyond serving as a retail solution, Vengo also engages customers by delivering information and content directly on its touchscreen. NEN is excited about the machine's capabilities to delight customers and on-the-ground personnel alike, as the Vengo platform is also equipped with a full-scale backend monitoring system.Brian Shimmerlik, Vengo's CEO noted, "NEN is an extremely well-run company and we are thrilled to partner with such a high quality operator."Vengo is a design, software and media company that manages a network of over 600 compact, high-tech vending machines. The units are located in colleges, gyms, and hotels and provide customers with products they need on the go. Brands and locations leverage the Vengo screen to display relevant information and content to consumers.National Entertainment Network (NEN) is the largest front-end retail and amusement vending company in the nation, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. NEN defines amusement vending entertainment with a diverse first-tier entertainment/confection portfolio of products operating over 150,000 coin slots located over 20,000 of the most popular retail and restaurant locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. For over 25 years, NEN continues to focus on clients by providing quality entertainment for their customers and patrons.