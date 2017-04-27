 
The Collection at RiverPark sets the stage for summer entertainment with Rock the Collection

Popular music event returns Thursday evenings for family friendly fun
 
 
OXNARD, Calif. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Collection at RiverPark invites guests to rock out all summer long at its annual Rock the Collection concert series. Back by popular demand, the beloved seasonal event will run for nine consecutive Thursdays at 6 p.m., kicking off July 6.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to relax in Collection Park to enjoy the musical stylings of nine diverse cover bands to satisfy everyone's musical tastes from reggae and classic rock, to country and Motown.

"Rock the Collection has become a summertime staple for the community, and this year we wanted to expand on the family-friendly event to keep guests coming back to celebrate the summer with us each week," said Stefanie Muegel, marketing director for The Collection. Muegel also promises more surprises will be added to the weekly event, such as a "Groupie Garden."

Rock the Collection event line-up:

·         July 6: Dirty Rice, seven-piece island style reggae band from Oxnard, combines the soulful sound of roots, rock, reggae and hints of ragga combined with never-ending drum grooves, acoustic guitar, wholesome keys, soothing vocal harmonies and rocking bass riffs.

·         July 13:  American hard rock tribute band Led Zepagain will capture hearts with their authentic, replication of a Led Zeppelin concert.A Led Zepagain show features all of the Zeppelin highlights, from the high energy electric classics, to the beautiful acoustic works; from the soaring leads on the double-neck guitar, to the brilliant keyboard passages, and from the high Robert Plant screams, to the trademark pounding rhythms.

·         July 20: Southbound and Company, will bring the best and brightest classic rock hits with their three featured tribute shows: Lynard Skynyrd & Frynds, The Buddy Holly Review, and Born of the Bayou.

·         July 27: Garth Guy presents an accurate and outstanding tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks.

·         August 3:Audiences will experience the history, stories, and music of Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley with tribute band Killer, Cash, and King.Event-goers will feel the excitement and energy, as these legends come alive, in concert just as they did in their prime, in the 1950s and 60s.

·         August 10:The next best thing to Journey, tribute band DBS delivers the signature sound of Steve Perry and company. High-energy stage production and accurate recreations of Journey classics have made DSB the #1 Journey tribute show in the world.

·         August 17: The Long Run, regarded as one of the finest Eagles tributes in the world dedicated to faithfully recreating the legendary band's timeless music. Marked by lush vocal harmonies and exceptional musical accuracy, every The Long Run performance delivers a reverence for the beloved Eagles studio recordings with their own live concert energy.

·         August 24: Stone Soul will blow audiences away with their spot on renditions of timeless Classic Soul and Motown covers.

·         August 31: Queen Nation's vintage Queen production brings Freddie Mercury's unrivaled stage persona to life, while preserving the image sound of the celebrated rock group.



Admission to Rock the Collection is free. For event updates, visit www.TheCollectionRP.com

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.

The Collection at RiverPark
