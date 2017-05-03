News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
7 Tips When Donating A Computer Or Laptop To Era
The electronic recycling association answers your questions on how to donate!
Our 7 tips:
• Is your computer or laptop reusable?
The lifespan of a computer is usually between 7 to 8 years. If your device is at the 5-year mark, it can most definitely be repurposed and donated to someone else who can reap the benefits. It influences a positive environmental impact due to the fact that it's stretching the device out to its full capability. (Not everything ERA receives can be reasonably repurposed, we have partnered with certified recycling organizations to process equipment that has reached the end of its productive life).
• Are you better off donating your computer or laptop to the Refurbisher, rather than directly to the organization?
Yes, you will benefit immensely by donating your computer to a Refurbisher, rather than directly to the organization. Sending your device directly to the organization may be tempting. However, most organizations having specific needs when it comes to the software and hardware of a computer or laptop. Your computer might not be a good fit for a certain charity and may result in your device not being used. (ERA ensure that your devices are carefully placed in the hands of an appreciative organization who specifically requested that make or model).
• Should you donate the peripherals of your computer or laptop?
Of course, as the saying goes "every little helps". When donating, include the mouse, printer, modem, keyboard, the software and any other peripherals you have lying around your house or garage. Non-profits, schools, charities and other charitable organizations will never refuse additional equipment that they can utilize over a period of time. (ERA will clean your devices and install the correct software (windows 7 & 10) that the organization has requested).
• Is keeping a list of what you donated important?
Yes, tax season occurs every year and you will more than likely be eligible for a deduction on your taxes if you're generously donating to a non-profit organization that refurbishes. (ERA offers a Donation-In-
• How do I erase my data?
Your personal information can be extremely sensitive and you may want to erase it from your device thoroughly. There are many ways to destroy the data on your computer or laptop. (ERA uses two processes when it comes to destroying data, data wiping and physical data destruction. Data wiping involves a software based erasure known as BLANCCO. This process employs a multiple pass, random array approach to sanitizing data. The ERA has several AmeriShred mobile hard drive shredders which can be delivered directly to your location for hard drive destruction services. These machines are capable of shredding hard drives, data tapes, servers, and other data storage hardware).
• Where can you donate?
ERA has multiple locations:
Calgary Edmonton Saskatoon Vancouver
Winnipeg Montreal Toronto
• Contact the Refurbisher (ERA) if you have any questions.
In depth overview of ERA: https://www.era.ca/
Quick overview of ERA: http://new.era.ca/
Phone: 1.877.9EWASTE (392783)
Email: info@era.ca
ERA accepts donations of unwanted computer hardware and related equipment from companies and individuals for responsible and secure reuse or recycling. They refurbish what they can and provide local charities, non-profits, care facilities and educational intuitions with refurbished equipment donations. ERA also has an e-waste fundraising program, which allows participants to raise money for charitable causes by collecting e-waste.
About the Electronic Recycling Association
Established in 2004, ERA is a non-profit organization directed to reduce the environmental impact of improperly discarded toxic electronic waste by offering accessible services to help corporations and individuals manage their retiring IT assets. Through industry leading pickup, data removal, and reporting/certification services, ERA provides a full-circle solution for e-waste management. With reuse being ERA's top priority, every item that is received is examined for any remaining productive life and refurbished for reuse. True end of life items is transferred to accredited recyclers where a nil landfill contribution can be assured. ERA is committed to supporting local charities and individuals in need through the provision of electronic equipment to charities and individuals alike.
— 30 —
Media enquiries may be directed to:
Jessica Lifely
Business Development Manager
Electronic Recycling Association
Phone: 403-262-4488
Jessica@era.ca
Contact
Electronic Recycling Association
Jessica Lifely
***@era.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017