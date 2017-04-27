News By Tag
Americas Technology Center Opens for Next Generation Coatings Development at Michigan Facility
The ATC project was an 18-month endeavor to transform and expand existing laboratory space and spray facilities. Axalta scientists, chemists, and engineers will develop the next generation of coatings products for light vehicle, commercial vehicle, refinish, and industrial customers throughout the Americas. Previous R&D conducted at the facility principally served the light vehicle segment in North America.
"As a strategic part of Axalta's global network of technology centers, the ATC will combine our global expertise and research resources with local talent and market knowledge across the Americas," said Barry Snyder, Axalta's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "This new space adds new capabilities to aid the Axalta team in further advancing our coatings technology to increase the durability of coatings, enhance customer productivity and, of course, provide beautiful colors. Michigan is home to nearly 400 automotive research and development centers, and we are proud to count our Americas Technology Center among them."
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
