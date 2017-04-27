 
News By Tag
* Aerospace
* Information Technology
* Lentech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827

Lentech, Inc. Awarded Contract for Treasury's Time and Attendance Services

Lentech, Inc. announces it has won a contract to provide hosting and support services to the US Department of Treasury.
 
RESTON, Va. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Lentech, Inc. was awarded a prime contract to provide the Department of Treasury's Human Resources Connect Program Office (HRCPO) with application hosting and support services for a web-based time and attendance solution as part of their Federal Shared Service Center.  Lentech is providing program management, hosting, operations, application support, and security to certify and maintain the system in compliance with the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA).

"This work continues our expansion and growth as a provider of application hosting solutions in support of federal and state customers", said Andrew Gallegos, Lentech's CEO.  "Our hosting solutions provide our customers with unique, value-added solutions to maximize efficiency and cost effectiveness, all while providing critical IT security needed to meet FISMA levels from moderate to high.  This includes significant experience in providing cloud migration solutions that go above and beyond platform re-hosting, optimizing performance and scalability while supporting the achievement of Authorization to Operate (ATO) for applications and environments that meet FedRAMP moderate to high certification."

About Lentech, Inc.

Lentech, Inc. provides technology-enabled IT Solutions and Mission Technical Solutions to civil, and defense customers.  Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Lentech is a Small Disadvantaged Business with offices in New Mexico and Virginia. Visit www.lentechinc.com for more information.

Contact
Lentech, Inc.
***@lentechinc.com
End
Source:Lentech, Inc.
Email:***@lentechinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Aerospace, Information Technology, Lentech
Industry:Technology
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share