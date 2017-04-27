News By Tag
Lentech, Inc. Awarded Contract for Treasury's Time and Attendance Services
Lentech, Inc. announces it has won a contract to provide hosting and support services to the US Department of Treasury.
"This work continues our expansion and growth as a provider of application hosting solutions in support of federal and state customers", said Andrew Gallegos, Lentech's CEO. "Our hosting solutions provide our customers with unique, value-added solutions to maximize efficiency and cost effectiveness, all while providing critical IT security needed to meet FISMA levels from moderate to high. This includes significant experience in providing cloud migration solutions that go above and beyond platform re-hosting, optimizing performance and scalability while supporting the achievement of Authorization to Operate (ATO) for applications and environments that meet FedRAMP moderate to high certification."
About Lentech, Inc.
Lentech, Inc. provides technology-enabled IT Solutions and Mission Technical Solutions to civil, and defense customers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Lentech is a Small Disadvantaged Business with offices in New Mexico and Virginia. Visit www.lentechinc.com for more information.
