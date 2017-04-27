News By Tag
Westchester County Flex Property Trades
Cushman & Wakefield Investment Group Brokers Sale of Heritage Corporate Park
Located at 80 and 100 Grasslands Road, Heritage Corporate Park sits on 8.5 acres in the heart of Westchester's commercial and industrial corridor. A 67,454-square-
The institutionally maintained property has served as the headquarters location for Amscan, Inc. for more than 20 years and also serves as home to several other tenants. "The flex/office combination distinguishes Heritage Corporate Park within the Westchester County marketplace,"
"Amscan's executive offices are located at 80 Grasslands Road, while the company maintains an advertising and photography studio, and showroom at 100 Grasslands,"
Beyond its highly sought after product type and location within highly affluent Westchester County, Heritage Corporate Park is located proximate to abundant nearby amenities and regional highways. "The property provides excellent accessibility via the Saw Mill River and Sprain Brook parkways, within minutes of I-87, I-287 and the Taconic State Parkway," DiTommaso said. "This offers superior access throughout the tri-state area given its 30-minute drive to New York City, and 15-minute drive to New Jersey and Connecticut."
The Park is also less than five miles from the "New NY Bridge," the $3.9 billion Tappan Zee Bridge project, which will support approximately 150,000 vehicles daily. Completion of the New NY Bridge is slated for 2018.
