62-year-old Rocker, Records Song in His Closet, Cracks "Top Ten" on Billboard Hot Rock Chart

America's on lockdown. Every day's another showdown. Pressner debuts on Billboards and Climbs Up to #10 this week.

-- Bob Pressner 's, "American Dream" debuted at #12 on the Billboard Hot Rock Chart last week, and this week climbed to #10. While "America Dream" was written, and recorded by Pressner two years ago in the closet of his Florida home, it paints a true picture of the United States today. Pressner released the video for the song, on YouTube in January and he quickly garnered an International following.In discussing the success of the song, Pressner said that he "." Ironically he is now living his dream,Watch Video: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?time_continue= 1&v=ux7- X... "American Dream" has over 12 million views on YouTub e, and was the number one video in Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Brazil, England, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, and Israel. The video depicts images from both anti and pro Trump media organizations allowing the viewer to interpret the song how they wish to understand it.With America on "lockdown", and daily "showdowns" on the streets, in our courtrooms, and in the media, this video and message is timely and impactful. "American Dream" will be featured on Pressner's upcoming national tour and his XFINITY Sessions Concert on Comcast XFINITY On Demand.About Bob Pressner:Bob Pressner has eight albums to his credit. A former Wall Street Trader, Pressner left his day job after a truck bomb was detonated in New York City in 1993 underneath the World Trade Center, eight years before 9/11. Pressner has performed throughout the United States, and has been a regular featured artist for the XFINITYSessions on Comcast's XFINITY On Demand. His music is authentic, honest, and gives his fans something to make "them think and reflect, something that's different from the stuff that's out there."Considered the "first great troubadour" since Paul Simon and James Taylor, Pressner puts the focus on creating music that has substantial and significant messages. His melodies stick to your ribs and his words inspire. "American Dream" doesn't differentiate from this, taking a hard look at the state of our country, and divisiveness surrounding the Trump presidency.