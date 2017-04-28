News By Tag
HRO Today Announces Winners of 2017 Healthcare Program of the Year Awards
HRO Today has announced the winners of its first-ever 2017 Healthcare Program of the Year Awards.
The winners were announced in the following three categories at an awards luncheon hosted by AMN Healthcare on May 3, 2017, at the HRO Today Forum North America in Chicago: healthcare talent management program, healthcare HR innovation, and healthcare HR executive. This year, all finalists were also recognized as leaders of distinction.
The three 2017 Healthcare Program of the Year Awards winners are:
· Healthcare Talent Management Program Category: Jeff Jurinak, Talent Acquisition Manager, Health First
· Healthcare HR Innovation Category: Jane Maksoud, CHRO, Mount Sinai Health System
· Healthcare HR Executive Category: Adriene McCoy, CHRO, Baptist Health South Florida
The 2017 Healthcare Program of the Year Awards leaders of distinction are:
· Julene Campion, Vice President, Talent Management, Geisinger Health System
· Beth Mehaffey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Baptist Health
· Mark Puleo, Vice President, CHRO, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
"With our healthcare awards program, we've honored the HR leaders who have helped address some of HR's biggest challenges in healthcare, including developing innovative talent management programs, demonstrating innovation in organizational development, cultivating employee engagement programs, and leveraging predictive analytics in workforce planning, to name a few," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "We congratulate all of this year's leaders of distinction and the winners of the category awards."
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
About SharedXpertise
SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named the HRO Today Forums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.
