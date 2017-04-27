 
Luxury Multifamily Homes Completed in El Centro, Calif

Sunrise takes over all lease-up, management for high-end Imperial Valley community
 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- San Diego-based Sunrise Management, which has specialized in the management of multifamily properties since 1978, recently announced the completion of the first phase of Town Center Villa – a new luxury community in El Centro, Calif. – taking over all marketing, management and leasing for the 240-unit project.

Phase one, valued at $12 million, consists of 84 newly completed units available now for lease – with 156 more to be constructed during the next two phases.

"The Imperial Valley area is experiencing steady job growth, and we're thrilled to offer these luxury homes to those looking to live here," said Melissa Deen, vice president of marketing for Sunrise. "This is one of the largest, most luxurious multifamily communities in the region and we are confidant residents will love its many modern conveniences, as well as upscale touches and high end amenities."

Onsite amenities include a pool and sundeck, a spa, 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse, resident business lounge and secure gated access. Town Center Villa is located within proximity to public transportation, the 8 Freeway and such retailers as Target, Lowes, Walmart and Costco.

The community is designed in a Spanish style with a modern motif. One- and two-bedroom residences range from 700 to 1045 square feet. Each open floorplan-styled one- or two-floor unit features quartz countertops, wood plank-look flooring, range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, spacious double vanity sinks in master bath, walk-in closets and a patio. Some units have an attached garage.

Los Angeles-based YK America is the owner/developer; TSA Architects in Los Angeles, the architect; and the contractor is El Centro-based Mike Mordah Construction.

Town Center Villa is located at 2100 North 10th Street, El Centro, Calif. More information and floorplans can be found at http://www.liveattcv.com. The leasing office can be reached at 760-970-8471 (tel:(760)%20970-8471).

About Sunrise Management

Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, overseeing more than 13,000 multifamily units throughout California and the Southwest.  For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.

