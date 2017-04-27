 
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Presents Athletic Leadership Award

Concordia University student-athlete Chelsee Wilson recognized for sports leadership, academic excellence and community service
 
 
Northwestern Mutual - Chicago 2017 Athletic Leadership Award Presentation
Northwestern Mutual - Chicago 2017 Athletic Leadership Award Presentation
 
CHICAGO - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Track is a singular sport but for Concordia University junior Chelsee Wilson it's not a one-person show.  She says it's with the support of her coaches and teammates that she has broken several records, achieved conference titles and qualified for nationals as a sprinter for the Cougars.

When not studying and participating in sports, the Roundlake Beach resident can be found in her hometown helping senior citizens with household chores, working in the community garden and when bad weather threatens sandbagging to prevent flooding.

"Chelsee leads her life with compassion, kindness and caring for others which is a fundamental tenet of leadership," said Thomas J. Canale, Managing Director of Northwestern Mutual – Chicago in Rosemont.  "She serves as a role model for other students and embodies the spirit of this award."

In recognition of Chelsee's achievements, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago will donate $500 to the Heart Smart Max Schewitz Foundation, a local non-profit that Chelsee selected to receive the grant. The organization supports education, prevention, and research of sudden cardiac death in young people.

Presenting the award in the photo is from left to right: Richie Green, Financial Representative and College Unit Captain; Molly Martin, Director of Recruitment and Selection; Tom Canale, Managing Director; Chelsee Wilson, Concordia University student-athlete; and Madeline Mioni, Recruiting Coordinator.

Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is committed to growing the next generation of leaders. The financial planning firm is at Concordia University and other Chicago area college campuses giving students access to outside experts on topics ranging from networking to leadership development. The firm also provides internship opportunities to explore the career of a financial representative.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/) has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach including both insurance and investments, we empower people to be financially confident so they can live life differently. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $250.4 billion in assets, $28.2 billion in revenues, and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.4 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company holds more than $100 billion of client assets as a part of its wealth management company and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 100 on the 2016 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2017.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

Northwestern Mutual - Chicago
