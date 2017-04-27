News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago Presents Athletic Leadership Award
Concordia University student-athlete Chelsee Wilson recognized for sports leadership, academic excellence and community service
When not studying and participating in sports, the Roundlake Beach resident can be found in her hometown helping senior citizens with household chores, working in the community garden and when bad weather threatens sandbagging to prevent flooding.
"Chelsee leads her life with compassion, kindness and caring for others which is a fundamental tenet of leadership,"
In recognition of Chelsee's achievements, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago will donate $500 to the Heart Smart Max Schewitz Foundation, a local non-profit that Chelsee selected to receive the grant. The organization supports education, prevention, and research of sudden cardiac death in young people.
Presenting the award in the photo is from left to right: Richie Green, Financial Representative and College Unit Captain; Molly Martin, Director of Recruitment and Selection; Tom Canale, Managing Director; Chelsee Wilson, Concordia University student-athlete;
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is committed to growing the next generation of leaders. The financial planning firm is at Concordia University and other Chicago area college campuses giving students access to outside experts on topics ranging from networking to leadership development. The firm also provides internship opportunities to explore the career of a financial representative.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual (http://www.northwesternmutual.com/
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities)
Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
