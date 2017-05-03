 
Purk & Associates Selected as Small Business Monthly's "2017 Best Accounting Firms in St. Louis"

 
 
Purk & Associates
Purk & Associates
 
ST. LOUIS - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Purk & Associates, P.C., the leading, independently owned St. Louis-based accounting and management advisory firm, was recently voted as one of the "2017 Best Accounting Firms in St. Louis" by readers of Small Business Monthly in the May issue.

"We are thrilled to be  voted by the Small Business Monthly readers as one of the best accounting firms in St. Louis. Our success is tied directly to the success of our clients. We are problem solvers for our clients. We are their partners. Our goals are to help clients succeed in business, provide for their families, and build an awesome future for their loved ones and community," said Jennah Purk-Hall, CPA, Purk & Associates president and co-founding shareholder.

This year, Purk & Associates has been voted by the readers of Small Business Monthly as one of the "Best in Quality," in January; "Best in Customer Service," in February; and "Best in Reliability," in March. Also earlier this year, it made the St. Louis Business Journal's "2017 Largest Accounting Firms."

In 2016, the firm made the list of Inc. Magazine's 500 |5000 list of fastest growing companies – its third consecutive year; and Accounting Today's "Best Accounting Firms to Work For" – also its third consecutive year.

To view the Small Business Monthly list of 2017 Top Accounting Firms, click on the following link, http://www.pageturnpro.com/St-Louis-Small-Business-Monthl...

Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit www.purkpc.com.

Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Source:Purk & Associates, P.C.
Email:***@ammcommunications.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 03, 2017
