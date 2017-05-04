 
May 2017





Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Women's Fund for the Fox Valley Region, Inc

Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Women's Fund for the Fox Valley Region, Inc.
 
 
APPLETON, Wis. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Stellar Blue Technologies, a Fox Valley, Wis. based digital marketing firm, launched a new custom website for the Women's Fund for the Fox Valley Region, Inc. Based out of Appleton, Wis., the Women's Fund is an organization that empowers women and girls in the Fox Valley region through grants, advocacy, and education. Stellar Blue has served as the website support and development team for the Women's Fund throughout the years. This is the first fully custom, designed website that Stellar Blue has completed for the Women's Fund.

Upon entering the website, the user is greeted by a slideshow of photos that feature women and girls from within our own community. The colors of the site allude to femininity and strength. All of this together gives the user a clear idea of what the Women's Fund advocates to and for. At the top of the home page, the user is presented with contact information, as well as a "Donate" button for individuals to monetarily contribute to the Women's Fund. The interactive navigation bar provides the user with a variety of options, as each section has a drop-down menu that appears. Social media icons are located near the top of the home page to give users a simple way to visit Facebook and LinkedIn platforms. Throughout the home page, the user notices further details about the organization. The home page also highlights stories from donors and grant recipients.

"It's amazing to work so closely with an organization like the Women's Fund," said Marketing Director Amanda Betts. "The new website will help further the organization's efforts and create awareness, allowing the Women's Fund to support women and girls more so than ever before."

The custom website will allow the organization's staff and leaders to effectively update and maintain the information they want to share. This is possible with the WordPress integration built into the site. Another feature added to the site is a blog area designed for spreading current news and details about the Women's Fund.

Learn more: http://www.womensfundfvr.org/

Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/ for more information.

