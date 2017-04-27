 
United Premier Soccer League Announces Pro/Rel in Colorado with Championship Division, GAM United FC

Denver-Based GAM United FC, a Trailblazer in International Talent, Joins for 2017 Start
 
 
GAM_UnitedFC
GAM_UnitedFC
 
LOS ANGELES - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce that its Colorado Conference will institute a process of Promotion and Relegation with the start of the 2017 Fall Season.

GAM United FC, a well-known Denver-based club often featuring tremendous international talent, is the Colorado Conference's first Championship Division participant.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The demand for Promotion and Relegation is exploding throughout American soccer, and the UPSL is bringing that to Colorado with GAM United FC as its first Championship Division side.  Colorado now will have UPSL Pro Premier Division and Championship Division clubs battling for spots. It's what the soccer fans of Colorado want, and it's what they deserve. This is an important milestone for the future of Pro Development soccer in Colorado, not to mention our overall Pro/Rel movement across our entire league."

GAM United FC is majority owned by Nfansu Janneh, 36, a former collegiate player at the Wilson College in Asheville, N.C., who currently works for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

A native of Gambia and known in local soccer circles as "Coach Officer," Janneh named the club 'GAM' in homage of his home country.

GAM United FC majority owner Nfansu Janneh said, "I love bringing people together. I love bringing community together so I see it as my job to empower the youth and help transform them for life as future leaders. People understand that it's my passion to recruit players and train consistently. I love the game."

GAM United FC General Manager Temi Osifodunrin, 40, is the Director of Marketing for LaMar's Donuts, a regional franchise in five states. A native of Colorado, Osifodunrin also is part owner of GAM United FC.

GAM United FC General Manager Temi Osifodunrin said, "For GAM United FC we're very, very excited to participate in the UPSL Championship Division and continue to work our way up."

GAM United FC has previous tournament experience at the Heritage Cup tournament in Denver, and currently has a team playing in a competitive Denver-area men's league.

"For us it's about giving an opportunity for a lot of immigrant- and refugee-community soccer players in Colorado to take a path in whatever development they want," Osifodunrin said. "This is a good stepping stone for those players."

The team will play its games at Lowry Sports Complex (8400 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO), complying with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming league schedule.

About GAM United FC

GAM United FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Denver, Colorado, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. GAM United FC will begin play in the UPSL's Championship Division.

Founded in 2014, GAM United FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Temi Osifodunrin
Direct: 303-396-4322
Email: GAMUnitedFC1@gmail.com
Website: www.facebook.com/gamunitedfc

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
