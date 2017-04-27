News By Tag
Giant Sports' Ketosis-Inducing Supplement; First Ever with 100% Open-Label
Introducing a break-through product release for the hot fitness topic of ketogenic diets.
"This is the first BHB salt dietary supplement that goes beyond just inducing and maintaining ketosis," says Bruce Kneller, Acting Chief Formulator at Giant Sports International. "We're genuinely excited about Giant Keto and what it represents to both dieters and athletes everywhere."
Ketosis is a metabolic state in which the body preferentially uses fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. This can directly lead to weight loss and a substantial decrease in body fat. Giant Keto delivers 14.5g of BHB salts (yields 11.7g of free BHB) per full serving: The key critical ingredient that helps induce ketosis in most people in under an hour after ingestion. No other BHB salt containing product on the market today delivers clinically studied doses of L-Carnitine L-Tartrate and L-Aspartic Acid, two key critical amino acids shown to mitigate the effects of toxic ammonia build up. Ammonia is a metabolic waste product that saps performance while depleting mental energy and focus the longer you train.
Leading up to the product release, Giant Sports will periodically post a series of informational articles on its website, highlighting the science behind this break-through product. Following Giant Sports' core mission of transparency, the posts will explain the ingredients and process that went into designing Giant Keto while stressing the differences that truly set it apart. You can find these posts at http://www.giantsportsinternational.com/
Giant Sports International is a sports nutrition and dietary supplement company based in New Jersey. They provide a full line of products that are produced only in cGMP/NSF certified facilities. Their products feature 100% open labeling, no proprietary blends, many of which are lactose and gluten free.
Press questions or information requests can be directed to Robert Fisher at: rfisher@giantsportsinternational or by phone: +1-609-864-3688.
Robert Fisher
***@giantsportsinternational.com
