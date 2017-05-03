News By Tag
Urgent Care Association of America Announces 2017 Award Recipients
Industry Leaders Honored at Association's 2017 Convention & Expo
The 2017 UCAOA Award Recipients – which were announced at last night's Foundation Celebration 2017: Pillars of Our Communities – are as follows:
• Community Service Award: Lake After Hours and Lake Urgent Care centers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the significant volunteer contribution that positively impacted the community following the area's terrible flooding in August 2016.
• Humanitarian Award: Dr. John Koehler of Rockford, Illinois, for his significant medical volunteer work over the past 12 years with the international organization Circle of Love Foundation.
• Outstanding Achievement Award: Dr. Bruce Irwin of Birmingham, Alabama, for his significant clinical, managerial and/or administrative achievements in the field of urgent care medicine that have had an impact on the industry.
• Quality & Safety Award: The Antibiotic Resistance Action Center (ARAC) at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University in Washington D.C., for its work to reduce unnecessary antibiotic use in both agriculture and ambulatory care settings.
"The 2017 UCAOA Award Recipients are a wonderful representation of the urgent care industry," said Laurel Stoimenoff, PT, CHC, and chief executive officer of UCAOA. "These individuals and organizations are passionately committed to providing access to safe, quality medical care, and in many cases addressing unmet needs in communities here and abroad. They embody the standard of excellence we strive for as the association that serves those who deliver and support urgent care medicine."
About the Urgent Care Association of America
The Urgent Care Association of America (UCAOA) is a membership association for urgent care health and management professionals, clinics and those who support the urgent care industry. UCAOA provides educational programs in clinical care and practice management, has a monthly Journal of Urgent Care Medicine and maintains an active online presence and member community for daily exchange of best practices. UCAOA provides leadership, education and resources for the successful practice of urgent care for its members. For more information visit www.ucaoa.org.
